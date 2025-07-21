UAE AI Award launches its second edition for year 2025

The UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain has announced the launch of the second edition of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Award, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to driving innovation and excellence in AI adoption across different sectors.

The award aims to enhance competitiveness among government and private sector entities by recognising outstanding efforts in adopting artificial intelligence, further positioning the UAE as a global hub for innovation and smart governance.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, emphasised the UAE government's commitment to implementing the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the UAE’s global digital leadership.

Through cutting-edge solutions centered on artificial intelligence, recognised as a pivotal driver of innovation and the advancement of government services.

He stated that the government aims to empower entities, foster active community engagement, and enhance government performance efficiency, ultimately contributing to the creation of a fully integrated digital ecosystem capable of keeping pace with global advancements in artificial intelligence.

He further stated that the UAE government continues to advance its digital transformation efforts by developing advanced frameworks for the integration of artificial intelligence across vital sectors, adopting a unified national standard for AI applications, and designing unprecedented innovative solutions that enhance service efficiency, boost future readiness, and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for digital innovation.

The UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain launched the award to encourage federal, local, and semi-government entities, as well as academic institutions, private sector organisations, and individuals, to adopt innovative AI solutions in shaping a better future built on digital transformation. The initiative aims to establish artificial intelligence as a key driver of growth, reshaping the nature of work, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for institutional empowerment and social integration, and fostering collaboration and creative competitiveness among various entities.

The award encompasses five categories: Excellence in AI-powered Services, AI Solutions Developed in the UAE, Best Government-Private Partnership in AI, AI Leader, and AI Scientific Research.

Submissions will be evaluated against key criteria, including the level of innovation, AI ethics compliance level, level of AI maturity, scalability and adaptability, as well as the potential impact.

“The Excellence in AI-powered Services” category focuses on solutions that enhance service quality using AI, enabling more accurate data-driven decision-making, improving operational efficiency, reducing costs, and streamlining processes while “The AI Solutions Developed in the UAE” category highlights solutions that reflect a reflect Emirati identity in both concept and implementation.

“The Best Government-Private Partnership in AI” category recognises successful collaborations between a government entity and a private company to develop AI-based solutions that accelerate innovation, enhance service quality, and deliver tangible outcomes that benefit the community and support government goals.

“The AI Leader” category honours government professionals who champion innovative AI solutions, enhance service delivery and decision-making, build team capabilities, and raise awareness to achieve measurable results that enhance government performance.

“The AI Scientific Research” category focuses on outstanding contributions to AI research that significantly advance theoretical understanding or practical applications of artificial intelligence.

Entities and professionals across the government, private sector, individuals, and academic institutions interested in participating or learning more about the award categories can visit: Here

The award’s first edition received wide participation, with over 225 submissions and 12 outstanding projects competing in the final round.

The winners, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Advanced Technology Research Council, Abu Dhabi Mobility, and DP World, were honored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2024