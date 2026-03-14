Technology

The UAE Cyber Security Council has urged individuals and organizations to remain alert to the risks posed by Wiper Malware, describing it as one of the most destructive types of malicious software due to its ability to erase data and deliberately disrupt systems.

In a statement, the Council stressed the need to follow cybersecurity best practices to reduce exposure to such threats. These measures include regularly updating systems, avoiding suspicious links and files, and maintaining secure backups of critical data.

The Council said that awareness and preparedness remain key to protecting data and strengthening the resilience of digital services.