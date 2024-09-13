UAE leads globally in cybersecurity, earning 'Pioneering Model' title

The United Arab Emirates has achieved a new milestone in the field of cybersecurity, as the International Telecommunication Union ranked it in the top global category (Pioneering Model) according to the 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index.

The UAE, represented by the Cybersecurity Council, met all 80 criteria of the index, achieving a 100% success rate.

This ranking reflects the UAE's ongoing efforts to build a secure and advanced digital infrastructure that aligns with its future ambitions.

In a statement on this occasion, Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the Cyber Security Council, emphasised that this pioneering achievement is the result of the forward-thinking vision of the UAE's wise leadership and the sound policies followed in digital transformation.

He added that this global ranking reflects the significant progress made by the UAE in digital transformation and strengthens its position as a regional and global hub for innovation and technology.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti stressed that this achievement is also the result of the combined efforts of all teams working in cybersecurity, whether in the public or private sectors.

He explained that the Cybersecurity Council operates through an integrated mechanism that focuses on enhancing national cybersecurity governance, building national capacities, and promoting international cooperation in information sharing.

The Global Cybersecurity Index is a comprehensive measure that evaluates the cybersecurity maturity of United Nations member states, covering five key areas: legal measures, regulatory measures, cooperation measures, capacity-building measures, and technical measures.

