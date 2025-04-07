UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage

The United Arab Emirates has set a new global record in fibre-to-the-home network coverage, reaching 99.5 percent, maintaining its position as the top-ranked country in the world since 2016, according to the annual report issued by the FTTH Council Europe based on 2024 data.

According to the report, the UAE outperformed the Republic of Korea, which ranked second with 96.6 percent, followed by China in third place at 93.6 percent, while Hong Kong ranked fifth at 89.9 percent.

e& UAE plays the leading role in driving the telecommunications sector in the country, holding the highest fixed broadband penetration rate nationwide. Its extensive fibre-optic infrastructure spans over 14.5 million kilometres—equivalent to more than 360 times the Earth's circumference—providing high-speed connectivity to over 2.88 million homes across the country. This reflects e& UAE’s commitment to its “Fiber-First” strategy, which places fibre-optic technology at the core of its vision to deliver a premium connectivity experience.

Thanks to this approach, e& UAE continues to strengthen its position as a leading internet service provider, combining speed, efficiency and reliability, thereby enhancing the UAE’s capacity to keep pace with digital advancements and accelerate digital transformation.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of e& UAE, stated that this achievement is more than just a number. It is the result of consistent efforts that began in 1986, when the company first launched fibre-optic technology in the UAE’s transport network, paving the way for the country’s advanced digital ecosystem. Abu Dhabi later became the first capital in the world to be fully covered by a fibre-optic network in 2011.

This global milestone underscores e& UAE’s commitment to being a key digital transformation partner, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in technology by providing an advanced digital infrastructure that supports smart transformation and enhances quality of life. These efforts align with the objectives of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority to solidify the UAE’s status as a global hub for connectivity.

e& UAE continues its efforts to expand fibre-optic coverage across the country through a range of innovative solutions, including the launch of Fibre-to-the-Yacht (FTTY) service, offering high-speed connectivity to yachts in marinas, and the Fibre-to-the-Room (FTTR) service, which delivers high-speed internet and enhanced wireless network coverage throughout the home—making it an ideal solution for smart homes and tech-reliant users.

