vivo Unveils X200 FE Smartphone with Compact Design and ZEISS-Supported Imaging

vivo officially announced the release of its new flagship smartphone, the X200 FE. The device features a compact form factor and aims to deliver high-performance functionality alongside advanced photography capabilities through a collaboration with ZEISS.

Design and Display

The X200 FE comes with a flat 6.31-inch AMOLED display, equipped with ZEISS Master Color technology for enhanced color accuracy. The phone is available in two colors—Yellow Glow and Black Luxe—offering a design that balances contemporary styling with classic elements.

The display supports 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of up to 1800 nits. It also incorporates a 2160Hz PWM dimming feature to minimize eye strain during prolonged use. The screen is SGS-certified for low blue light emissions and includes multiple eye protection modes.

Camera System

The device features a 50MP main camera using the Sony IMX921 VCS sensor, a 50MP ZEISS telephoto lens with up to 100x zoom capability, and an ultra-wide lens.

The camera setup is supported by AI-enhanced shooting modes, including:

Stage Mode

Night telephoto photography

Multifocal Portraits

Classic-style Street Photography

Performance and Hardware

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor with a 4+4 core architecture, the X200 FE is designed to deliver fast response times, smooth gaming experiences, and efficient power usage.

It includes a 6500mAh BlueVolt battery and supports 90W FlashCharge fast charging. The phone is SGS-certified for triple battery protection and carries IP68/IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, making it suitable for heavy daily use.

AI Features and Google Integration

The device integrates with Google’s Gemini AI assistant to support voice commands, real-time translation, task management, and intelligent screen interactions.

Key AI features include:

Circle to Search

On-screen translation

Live Text

AI-generated annotations

The phone runs on the latest version of vivo’s custom operating system, Funtouch OS.

Availability and Pricing

The vivo X200 FE will be available in the UAE in a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, with an additional 12GB of extended RAM. The starting price is AED 2,599.