vivo V70 Goes Global with ZEISS Camera System and AI-Focused Features

Dubai - Emirates24/7 - Vivo has announced the global launch of its new smartphone, the vivo V70, as part of its efforts to strengthen its presence in the competitive global smartphone market, with a clear emphasis on imaging capabilities, AI-assisted features, and an updated user experience powered by OriginOS 6.

The device features a camera system co-engineered with ZEISS, including a 50-megapixel Super Telephoto camera with a large sensor and optical image stabilization (OIS), alongside a periscope-style design that enables high optical zoom without increasing the device’s thickness. The setup is complemented by a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel front camera with autofocus.

The phone also introduces an AI Stage Mode designed for capturing live performances and stage environments, with up to 10x zoom supported by AI-based image processing. In addition, ZEISS multi-focal portrait modes such as 85mm and 100mm aim to deliver more natural depth and bokeh effects. Video recording is supported at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, alongside an AI Audio Noise Eraser feature to reduce unwanted background noise during editing.

On the software side, the vivo V70 integrates a suite of AI-powered editing and enhancement tools, including weather adjustment, object removal, tilt correction, and background modification, as well as tools such as AI Erase, AI Image Expander, and AI Color Adjustment to support post-capture image processing.

In terms of design, the device comes with an aluminum alloy frame, curved edges, and a 6.59-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, surrounded by slim bezels. It also includes a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a rear panel with scratch- and fingerprint-resistant AG glass. The phone is rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance and is designed to withstand drops of up to 1.8 meters.

The vivo V70 runs on OriginOS 6, which incorporates AI-driven features into the interface, including the interactive Origin Island, as well as productivity tools such as AI Search, AI Creation, and AI Captions for real-time translation and meeting summaries. It also supports One-Tap Transfer for cross-device file sharing and vivo Office Kit for seamless connectivity between the phone and computers.

For performance, the device is equipped with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, along with a large 4200 mm² cooling system to maintain stable performance during intensive tasks such as gaming and video editing. The phone houses a 6500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The vivo V70 is being rolled out gradually across selected markets in the Middle East.