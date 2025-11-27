Vivo X300: New Innovations Ignite Competition in the Premium Smartphone Segment

Dubai Emirates24/7 - Vivo has officially launched its new flagship lineup, the X300 and X300 Pro, designed to compete fiercely in the premium smartphone category. Rather than offering a simple upgrade over the previous generation, Vivo has completely reimagined core features across professional-grade photography, performance, and design—signaling a strong challenge to major brands in the high-end smartphone market.

As part of the X300 series, Vivo has deepened its collaboration with German optics leader ZEISS, introducing a fresh photography experience for users. The X300 Pro features a ZEISS Gimbal-Grade main camera equipped with a fifth-generation stabilization system, alongside a 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto lens that delivers exceptional sharpness even in the most challenging lighting conditions.

The standard X300 shares the same spirit, sporting a 200MP ZEISS Ultra-Sensing main camera with T-Coating technology to reduce reflections and produce highly accurate, true-to-life images.

Vivo has also introduced several innovative features across both devices, including:

• Stage Mode 2.0 for capturing concerts and festivals from multiple angles in 4K resolution

• 200MP Ultra-Clear Portrait for ultra-detailed portrait photography

• ZEISS Mirotar Bokeh to create natural, professional-grade depth-of-field effects

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset—developed over a three-year joint effort between Vivo and MediaTek—the new series utilizes TSMC’s cutting-edge N3E 3nm architecture, enabling faster performance and improved energy efficiency.

Vivo further added the VS1 Imaging Chip, a 6nm dedicated image-processing unit engineered to intelligently handle RAW images and reduce noise in low-light environments.

Rami Osman, Director of Sales and Marketing for MediaTek in the Middle East and Africa, stated:

“Across the Middle East, consumers are seeking premium smartphones that deliver not only top-tier performance but also evolving AI-driven experiences. With the Vivo X300 series powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, the region now gains access to advanced on-device AI technologies, professional-level imaging capabilities, and industry-leading efficiency and performance. Through MediaTek’s collaboration with Vivo, users receive an exceptional real-world experience tailored to their daily needs.”

The X300 Pro comes equipped with a massive 6510mAh battery, while the X300 includes a 6040mAh unit. Both models support 90W fast charging as well as Bypass Charging technology, which helps keep device temperatures stable during charging.

The X300 series also features a ZEISS Master Color Display, delivering precise and realistic color reproduction with screen brightness reaching up to 2000 nits. The display supports 120Hz UltraMotion for smoother scrolling and gaming, in addition to eye-protection features such as PWM/DC Dimming and blue-light reduction.

The X300 Pro receives an extra enhancement with Circular Polarizer 2.0 technology, improving color clarity and reducing reflections in outdoor environments.

Design: Elegance in Simplicity

Vivo has adopted the Unibody 3D Glass Design, seamlessly merging the back panel with refined curves to create a sleek appearance and smooth hand-feel. Ultra-thin bezels and an edge-to-edge display ensure greater comfort during prolonged use.

Liu Yuan, General Manager of Vivo in the Gulf region, emphasized:

“We don’t simply make phones… we create a connection between the user and the technology. With the X300 series, our goal was to bring AI closer, make it more natural, and more attuned to the user. This lineup is designed to become a part of your everyday life—capturing your moments, empowering your creativity, and delivering a personalized experience that reflects your identity and style.”

The X300 series introduces a suite of AI-powered creative tools, including AI Image Studio, which enhances the photography experience. Users can remove unwanted objects or people using the Erase feature, automatically select the best shots with AI One-Shot Multi-Crop, and rely on AI Landscape Master to adjust images intelligently based on scene type—whether snowy, desert, coastal, or others.