Vogue Publisher Condé Nast and OpenAI Strike Multi-Year Partnership

Condé Nast, the global media giant behind publications like Vogue, The New Yorker, and GQ, has announced a multi-year partnership with OpenAI. This deal allows OpenAI's ChatGPT and its search engine, SearchGPT, to display content from Condé Nast's leading magazines.

This agreement is part of a broader trend where technology companies collaborate with media organizations to use their content for training AI models. However, some media firms, such as The New York Times and the Chicago Tribune, have resisted this trend and pursued legal action to protect their content.

The financial terms of the agreement between Condé Nast and OpenAI have not been disclosed. Brad Lightcap, OpenAI's Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We’re committed to working with Condé Nast and other news publishers to ensure that as AI plays a larger role in news discovery and delivery, it maintains accuracy, integrity, and respect for quality reporting.”

Roger Lynch, CEO of Condé Nast, emphasized the importance of the partnership, saying, “Our collaboration with OpenAI helps compensate for some of the revenue challenges we've faced due to the rise of social media and digital platforms, allowing us to continue investing in our journalism and creative efforts.”

OpenAI recently launched its AI-powered search engine, SearchGPT, and is gathering feedback from partners in the news industry to refine the platform. Other media organizations that have partnered with OpenAI include Time Magazine, the Financial Times, and the Associated Press.

The rise of AI-powered search tools is seen by analysts as a significant shift in how internet searches will function in the future. While companies like Google remain dominant in the search engine market, others are quickly adopting AI-driven technologies. These changes have raised concerns among news media firms, which rely heavily on search traffic for audience engagement and revenue.

The BBC has also taken steps to protect its content from unauthorized use by AI companies, while exploring the potential of generative AI to enhance its offerings.

