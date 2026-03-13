WEAPON WITHOUT MISSILES: GPS JAMMING CHANGES THE RULES OF MODERN WARFARE

Technology

Emirates 24/7 — Electronic interference with satellite navigation systems, primarily the Global Positioning System (GPS), has emerged as a pivotal tool in modern warfare. As militaries increasingly rely on drones, guided missiles, and digital navigation, disrupting these signals has become an effective way to confuse adversaries and weaken their capabilities, according to TimesNowNews.

The impact of this electronic warfare extends beyond the battlefield to civilian sectors such as maritime and aviation. In late February, significant disruptions were recorded in the Gulf; according to "Windward," a commercial shipping intelligence firm, over 1,100 vessels experienced navigation failures on February 28. Due to "spoofing" and "jamming," some ships appeared in illogical locations on tracking maps, such as airports or inland facilities.

The Strait of Hormuz, which handles approximately 20% of global oil and gas exports, has been heavily affected. Disruptions have slowed vessel movement, forced tankers to alter routes, and disabled Automatic Identification Systems (AIS), increasing collision risks. In the aviation sector, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a 220% increase in GPS signal loss incidents between 2021 and 2024. As satellite reliance becomes less reliable, experts warn that crews must return to traditional navigation methods, such as inertial or celestial navigation, though younger operators often lack training in these "old-school" techniques.