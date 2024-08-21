WhatsApp Plans to Replace Phone Numbers with Usernames

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will replace users' phone numbers with usernames, adding an extra layer of privacy. Soon, WhatsApp users will be able to substitute their phone numbers with usernames to avoid sharing their mobile numbers with everyone.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, there are already rumors that WhatsApp is adding support for usernames. However, the messaging platform is also working on a "PIN code" feature.

Unknown users won't be able to send you text messages just because they have your username. They will also need your "Username PIN code" to send you messages. This code is likely to be a 4-digit number.

The app will offer you three privacy options: the first is "Username," the second is "Phone Number," allowing you to choose whether you want to reveal your mobile number to everyone or keep it under a username.

The third privacy option is "Username with PIN (4-digit code)." After enabling this option, only people who have your PIN code can contact you on WhatsApp. People who already have your number will still be able to send you messages even if you enable the PIN code option.

The report mentioned that "this is an optional feature designed to give you more control over who can reach you, ensuring that only the people you choose can initially contact you through your username."

