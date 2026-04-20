Why French prosecutors are investigating Elon Musk’s X

Technology

Probe widens over Grok AI, alleged algorithm abuse, and data-related offences

The Paris Court of Justice where Elon Musk, CEO of the X network, and Linda Yaccarino, former CEO of X Corp were summoned to appear as part of an investigation into X in Paris, France, 20 April 2026. EPA

Paris: Elon Musk’s summons for questioning by prosecutors in Paris is linked to a widened investigation into alleged offences involving X’s artificial intelligence chatbot Grok, abuse of algorithms and fraudulent data extraction.

The probe is being led by the cybercrime division of the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Reuters could not reach Musk’s representatives ahead of the summons. In July, Musk denied the initial accusations and said the investigation was “politically motivated.”

Here is an overview of the investigations:

WHAT was X initially investigated for?

Paris prosecutors opened an investigation on January 12, 2025, after receiving two complaints, including one from a French lawmaker, over allegedly biased algorithms.

The probe examined charges of fraudulent data extraction and abuse of algorithms and was assigned to the police on July 9, 2025.

Why did French prosecutors widen their probe?

After new evidence emerged in November 2025, investigators expanded the probe to include charges of complicity in the possession and distribution of child pornography images and denial of crimes against humanity.

In January 2026, following the publication of sexually explicit deepfakes generated by X’s Grok, prosecutors added a charge related to the distribution of sexual material using a person’s image without consent.

Prosecutors said X switched in 2025 from the SAFER child-protection tool to an in-house system. Authorities reported an 81.4% drop between June and October 2025 in reports sent by X to the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) related to France.

They also allege Grok enabled users to create sexualised images, including of minors and victims of the Crans-Montana fire, and to generate hate speech or content glorifying crimes against humanity. Prosecutors said experts they consulted believe safeguards could have prevented this.

Investigators also cited failures by the company to provide basic subscriber information in several hate speech and antisemitism cases, hampering inquiries.

What is happening now?

The Paris prosecutor’s office announced the summons date after police raided X’s Paris office in collaboration with Europol in February. It said it was sharing information with prosecutors in other countries.

Prosecutors said Musk had been summoned for an “audition libre,” meaning authorities wish to question him without placing him under arrest. The individual may leave at any time and may remain silent, but statements made are officially recorded and may carry legal consequences.

The investigation can continue without Musk’s testimony. Legal experts say it is preferable to justify a refusal to appear so it is not perceived as obstructing the probe.

Which potential crimes are investigators looking into?

Complicity in the possession of pornographic images of minors

Complicity in the organised distribution, offering or making available of pornographic images of minors

Infringement of a person’s image (sexual deepfakes)

Denial of crimes against humanity (Holocaust denial)

Fraudulent extraction of data from an automated data-processing system by an organised group

Falsification of the operation of an automated data-processing system by an organised group

Operation of an illegal online platform by an organised group