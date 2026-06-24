Calling all creatives: How you can win AED 80,000 for your startup in Dubai

Calling all creatives: How you can win AED 80,000 for your s...

UAE Guide

Applications are now open for Dubai Culture's Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship competition. Here’s how to apply

Dubai Culture is organising the third Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum, scheduled for the last quarter of 2026, and as part of the forum, Dubai Culture has also announced a creative entrepreneurship competition to increase the competitiveness in the cultural and creative industries in the emirate. File photo used for illustrative purposes only.

Dubai: For any entrepreneur working in the creative and culture industry – this is your chance to boost your business and win up to AED 80,000 in funding.

Dubai Culture is organising the third Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum, scheduled for the last quarter of 2026, and as part of the forum, Dubai Culture has also announced a creative entrepreneurship competition to increase the competitiveness in the cultural and creative industries in the emirate.

Here is all you need to know.

What is the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Competition?

The competition will welcome shortlisted entrepreneurs, operating in the cultural and creative industries. It targets early-stage startups less than two years old, with a functional prototype where applicable, and only UAE-based entrepreneurs are eligible to participate.

The contest aims to increase competition among startups and encourage innovative ideas that strengthen the emirate’s cultural and creative industries while advancing the emirate’s startup scene.

The total prize pool for the competition is AED 160,000, with the first-place recipient receiving a cash prize of AED 80,000, the second AED 50,000, and the third AED 30,000

Who can participate?

If you are a UAE start-up which began operations less than two years ago, you may be eligible to participate. Your start-up could be operating in any of the following sectors:

Advertising and marketing

Architecture, urban planning, and interior design

Broadcasting (television and radio)

Handicrafts, arts, and antiques

Graphic, industrial, product, fashion, and digital design

Film, cinema, and animation

Music (production, publishing, performance)

Performing arts (theatre, dance, opera)

Literature, publishing, e-publishing

E-gaming

Heritage (museums, libraries, archaeology)

Photography, film, podcasting, and content production

Visual arts (painting, sculpture, installation, street art, graffiti)

Culinary arts, gastronomy, and food culture

How to apply

You can submit your application online by following these steps:

Visit https://dubaiculture.gov.ae/en/e-services-forms/creative-competition-form/Al%20Quoz%20Competition?q=%7BEC53465E-0A07-4457-B275-E5C5504375D2%7D

Log in using your UAE PASS or sign in as a guest.

Fill in your details, like your full name, nationality, and business description.

Attach the following documents:

- Passport copy

- Professional resume/CV

- Business profile (including company organisational chart, founder profiles, employee bios)

- Business pitch deck (including business proposal, value proposition, target audience, operations plan, revenue strategy, marketing approach, and a plan for how the grant will be used)

- Submit your application.

Entries will be assessed based on their eligibility and shortlisted applicants will be invited to pitch at the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum in the last quarter of 2026.

At the forum, a jury will evaluate the presentations and select the winners.

Evaluation criteria

Entries will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

Innovation and creativity, including uniqueness and competitive potential.

Understanding of the target market’s requirements, customer needs, and growth prospects.

Sustainability regarding resources, revenue, and long-term development.

Impact on the cultural and creative industries and its contribution to promoting innovation, cultural diversity, and job creation.

Deadline

Applications for the competition are open until July 12, 2026.