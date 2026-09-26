Can you bring your parents to stay in the UAE and for how long?

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UAE Guide

UAE residents can sponsor parents for 30, 60 or 90-day visits, with extensions available – here are the documents, costs and application options

Visit visa applications require a valid health insurance policy for those who are being sponsored. While the visa application process already includes a health insurance policy, you can also consider getting additional cover through private insurance providers. Photo credit Pexels

Dubai: Planning to invite your parents on a visit visa to the UAE? Depending on how long you want their trip to be, there are multiple visit visa options that UAE residents can opt from, to invite their parents to the country.

Here is all you need to know about the eligibility requirements and application process.

Required documents

According to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), if you are applying for a visit visa for your parents, these are the documents that you would need to submit:

Valid health insurance policy within the UAE.

Passport valid for no less than six months.

Return travel ticket.

Proof of relationship and justifications for the visit.

Personal Photo.

Copy of the personal identification document (Afghanistan / Iran / Iraq).

Once the visa is issued, the individual must enter the UAE within the 60-day validity period.

How long can they stay for?

The visa can be issued for 30, 60 or 90 days.

There is also an option to extend the visa once, or multiple times, according to the ICP, as long as the total period of stay in the UAE does not exceed 120 days.

How can I get health insurance?

The application process for the visit visa already includes costs for a health insurance policy. However, if you would like to get additional insurance coverage, you can also apply for a policy with greater network coverage, insurance limits or for specific health conditions, through private insurance providers.

Where can I apply?

The visit visa application can be completed online or through registered offices:

Dubai

Online:

General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai (GDRFA) - https://www.gdrfad.gov.ae/en/services/d551ce89-52e8-11ea-0320-0050569629e8

GDRFA smartphone application, available for Apple and Android devices

DubaiNow smartphone application, available for Apple and Android devices

Offline:

Amer centres – you will find Amer centres conveniently located around most residential neighbourhoods and business districts. Amer centres are registered to process applications on behalf of GDRFA Dubai. However, you may have to factor in an additional service charge, apart from the visa costs, if you choose to apply at one of the centres. You can find a list of all the approved Amer centres here: https://www.gdrfad.gov.ae/en/customer-happiness-centers

For all other emirates

Online:

ICP website - https://icp.gov.ae/en/services-details/?serviceid=64afe3c1035448005bd52e60

‘UAE ICP’ smartphone application, which is available for Apple and Android devices

Offline:

ICP-accredited typing centres

You can also visit a typing centre near you to apply for the visa. These typing centres can often be found in residential areas and business districts and clearly identify the ICP accreditation at the entrance.

2. ICP Customer Happiness Centres

ICP also lists Customer Happiness Centres among the channels through which customers can access its services. You can find the location of the nearest ICP customer happiness centre here: https://icp.gov.ae/en/customer-happiness-centers/

How much will the visa cost?

The final fee will depend on the duration of the visit visa you wish to apply for. ICP provides the following breakdown of charges for visit visa application for family members:

Application Fees – AED 100

Visit visa issuance fee for a single entry per month – AED 100

Visit visa issuance fee for a multiple entry per month – AED 200

Smart Service Fees – AED 100

Single entry financial guarantee fee – AED 1,000

Multiple entry financial guarantee fee – AED 2,000

Financial Guarantee Deposit return processing fee – AED 20

Note: At the time of applying for the visa, you will receive a voucher/receipt for the financial guarantee you submit. Once your parents have left the UAE after their visit, you can apply for the refund on the deposit by presenting the receipt. This can be done either at the Amer centre, or online if that’s how you applied for the visa.

Keeping to the visa duration

It is also important for the visitor to exit the country before the visa expires, or an overstay fine of AED50 per day will be levied.

If, instead, you would like to sponsor your parents to live with you in the UAE, you would need to apply for a residence visa, the requirements for which are covered in our guide here.