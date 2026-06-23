Dubai Civility Committee: Sheikh Mohammed’s vision for a beautiful, refined city

UAE Guide

The initiative focuses on public behaviour, cleanliness, aesthetics and community responsibility through citywide projects.

The Committee advances the notion that Dubai is not only defined by its beauty – it represents the world’s best experience of civility. Pictures: Dubai Civility Committee

Dubai: When you look at Dubai, you may see tall towers and world-class shopping centres. But look closer, and you’ll see pristine streets, artistic landmarks, fountains and feeding stations for animals, and mutual respect between the city’s diverse population. This is not by accident.

Discover the Dubai Civility Committee. It’s an integrated framework that has the mandate to measure, advance, and preserve civility in Dubai, and to present to the world a living model of progress, values and human dignity.

Here’s all you need to know about this forward-thinking initiative, and how it’s impacting your lifestyle in the city.

What is the Dubai Civility Committee?

Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the best, the most beautiful, the most refined, and the most civilised city in the world, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued a Resolution establishing the Dubai Civility Committee in September 26, 2025.

The Committee advances the notion that Dubai is not only defined by its beauty – it represents the world’s best experience of civility. In the city, discipline shapes daily life, public cleanliness is a shared responsibility, and refined behaviour sets a global benchmark. Through constant development and innovation, the Committee, in collaboration with other governmental bodies, helps preserve Dubai as the best, most civilised modern-day city in the world.

How does it achieve its mission?

The Committee is tasked with supporting Dubai’s efforts to enhance its aesthetic ambiance and global image, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Apart from enhancing the visual appearance of the environment, in line with approved urban planning guidelines, the Dubai Civility Committee also focuses on advancing a culture of respect within the community, and ensuring collective responsibility to maintain the city’s dignity and elegance, through various projects and measures.

The Dubai Civility Committee includes members from various sectors of governance and law enforcement, such as Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority and the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). It also collaborates with all government entities entrusted with upholding the city’s image.

What are the responsibilities of the Dubai Civility Committee?

According to its website, the Committee focuses on 12 clear objectives to accomplish its mission:

Set the strategic direction and define public policies that promote positive behaviours and strengthen Dubai’s civility.

Approve the city’s civility plan, with clear timelines, frameworks, and responsibilities for effective implementation.

Enhance the visual appearance of the city by addressing elements that detract from its overall aesthetic, while reinforcing Dubai’s visual identity and ensuring harmony in its built environment.

Identify and analyse emerging challenges related to civility and public behaviour, and formulate strategies and action plans to proactively manage their impact.

Review, assess, and report on the outcomes of civility plans at every stage, assign clear responsibilities to relevant entities, and ensure surveys and solutions are in place for areas requiring improvement.

Oversee the performance of all entities involved in advancing Dubai’s civility model, establish performance indicators, and measure progress, community satisfaction, and the effectiveness of policies and campaigns.

Strengthen inspection and monitoring systems to sustain civility standards and prevent practices that could undermine the city’s model of refinement.

Study challenges faced by entities in addressing behavioural or aesthetic issues and direct them to develop integrated plans that provide both immediate and lasting solutions.

Leverage advanced tools and technologies, including AI, to enable early detection and proactive management of challenges that may affect Dubai’s civility model.

Propose the financial resources and budgets required to implement civility plans, both short- and long-term, in coordination with the Department of Finance.

Establish subcommittees and working groups to support implementation, provide strategic guidance, and address challenges that arise during execution.

Ensure cooperation from all relevant government entities by requiring them to provide data, reports, statistics, and studies that support strategy development and informed decision-making.

Which projects has the Dubai Civility Committee launched?

The Dubai Civility Committee has several ongoing projects around the city. Here are just a few:

Fountains of Mercy

The Dubai Municipality launched the Fountains of Mercy initiative in January 2026. The project involves the installation of 50 dedicated fountains, providing drinking water for birds and wildlife across the emirate, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to environmental sustainability, biodiversity protection, and humane urban development that reflects the values of compassion and coexistence.

While 25 fountains were installed in urban areas, a further 25 were deployed in desert and natural environments to support wildlife in their native habitats. The fountains provide water throughout the year, and have been designed and implemented in accordance with best environmental practices, using high-quality, durable materials to ensure sustainability, ease of maintenance, and long-term operational efficiency.

Storefront signage: Preserving Dubai’s appearance

The DET is currently regulating and standardising the placement of commercial signage on storefront facades. The initiative aims to preserve the emirate’s overall aesthetic appeal, reduce visual pollution and enhance road safety standards.

The measures are in accordance with the highest international standards, and are based on the specifications and standards outlined in the Technical Guide for Out-of-Home Advertising, introduced in 2024 by the RTA and Dubai Municipality, in coordination with Mada Media, the entity responsible for regulating, developing and managing out-of-home advertising in Dubai.

The DET issues permits related to commercial signage, and monitors them to ensure compliance with approved standards.

Transforming infrastructure assets into artistic landmarks

In February 2026, Dubai Municipality announced the completion of an artistic initiative, aimed at beautifying 70 infrastructure assets along Sheikh Zayed Road, stretching for 18km, from Dubai World Trade Centre to Dubai Media City. Service elements and infrastructure assets, like telecommunications cabinets and power utility boxes on street corners, were transformed into artworks designed by Emirati artist Hind Khalid, in a project that enhanced the presence of local art in public spaces.

The vibrant designs were inspired by Dubai’s nature, and included visuals of the Ghaf tree, desert scenes, urban skylines and more.

Madinati: AI-powered service

The RTA and Digital Dubai introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) powered service called Madinati, through the DubaiNow app, in partnership with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Dubai Municipality.

The service allows individuals to engage with the Government of Dubai and easily submit feedback on the quality of public facilities, infrastructure, roads, and public spaces across the emirate.

Residents and tourists can use the service to report issues related to right-of-way and pavements, bus shelters, traffic signals, directional signage, and other public infrastructure assets. They can also alert the authorities about road and traffic issues, such as damaged streets or broken signals, environmental hazards like fallen trees, floods, or cleanliness concerns, and facility- and safety-related issues, such as electrical risks and water leaks.

With Dubai’s community serving as a key partner in improving quality of life for all, the service aligns with the Dubai Civility Committee’s objectives to advance Dubai’s position as a vibrant and advanced city.

Smart camera system for monitoring public cleanliness behaviour

The Dubai Municipality has integrated AI technologies into its public cleanliness monitoring and inspection processes, helping to expand the emirate’s Smart Waste Management System.

The system includes a comprehensive digital platform for managing waste management and city cleanliness operations, known as the Clean City Index. This platform enables field teams to document inspection processes and monitor activities in real time.

With RFID (radio-frequency identification) reader technology installed on waste transport vehicles, the system is able to track waste lifecycle from its point of generation to its final destination. Moreover, an interactive Geographic Information System (GIS) map provides real-time insights into waste locations and volumes, based on classification and geographic areas.

In December 2025, Dubai Municipality launched the pilot phase of a smart camera system installed on selected waste collection and transport vehicles. The system monitors cleanliness levels across roads and residential areas and identifies improperly discarded waste around bins, sidewalks and public spaces.

Violations detected by the system include littering in public spaces, which carries a fine of Dh500, as well as the improper disposal of furniture and bulky waste, along with other behaviours that negatively affect Dubai’s urban appearance and contribute to waste accumulation.

The initiative is in line with the Dubai Civility Committee’s goals of improving urban appearance, public cleanliness, and civic order by promoting positive community behaviours, and building more effective systems that maintain the cleanliness of public facilities and spaces.