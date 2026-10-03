Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026: Dates, flagship events, how to register and what's new in the 10th edition

UAE Guide

The month-long 30x30 challenge runs October 31 to November 29. Here's everything you need to know about Dubai Ride, Dubai Run, Dubai SUP, Dubai Yoga and dozens of other free activities across the city

Dubai: Ready to get fit, but looking for some motivation? It’s time to register for the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

What is the Dubai Fitness Challenge?

Currently in its 10th edition, the Dubai Fitness Challenge was launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The initiative, which uses the slogan, ‘What’s Your 30x30?’, is a month-long, emirate-wide fitness movement that encourages residents and visitors to make a simple commitment: complete 30 minutes of physical activity for 30 days.

Since its launch, the Dubai Fitness Challenge has attracted more than 16 million participants across its nine editions, by making it easier for individuals to incorporate fitness pursuits and wellbeing into their everyday lives.

When is it taking place and where can I register?

The Dubai Fitness Challenge runs from October 31 to November 29, 2026. Register for free at dubaifitnesschallenge.com.

What can I expect from this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge?

This year, the line-up includes the following:

Flagship events: Dubai Ride, Dubai Run, Dubai Stand Up Paddle, and Dubai Yoga.

Fitness Villages: Three Fitness Villages offer free multi-sport activities, from walking and cycling tracks, to team sports and fitness classes.

Community Fitness Hubs: Over 23 Community Fitness Hubs, spread across the city, give you convenient ways to complete your 30x30 challenge.

International sporting events: This year, the Dubai Fitness Challenge is playing host to several world-class international sporting events, including Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1, DP World Tour Championship, Dubai T100 Triathlon, Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, and the iconic Emirates Dubai 7s.

What are Dubai Fitness Challenge’s flagship events?

Flex your muscles with thousands of other yogis – both veterans and first-timers – at the city’s biggest yoga session, Dubai Yoga. Picture credit: GDMO

Whether you’re a beginner or an elite athlete, whether you prefer the focus of a yoga session, or the adrenaline rush of a run, the Dubai Fitness Challenge offers a host of events and activities to choose from.

Take a closer look at the initiative’s flagship events:

Dubai Ride

Dubai’s iconic roads turn into a giant cycling track for the Dubai Ride. Join other residents and visitors, and pedal past landmarks such as the Museum of the Future and the Dubai Water Canal. You can choose from two routes – the Shaikh Zayed Road Route extends for 12km and is recommended for more experienced cyclists, while the Downtown Family Route runs for 4km and provides a family-friendly loop around Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and the Burj Khalifa. Since the Dubai Ride is not a race, rather a community event, children of all ages are welcome. The event is free, but registration is required, and once registered, participants can collect their bib number from the Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village at Zabeel Park.

When: November 1, 2026, 6am

Where: Two routes: Shaikh Zayed Road Route (12km) and Downtown Family Route (4km)

Register: dubaifitnesschallenge.com/en/dubai-ride

Dubai Stand Up Paddle

Make a splash at the Hatta Dam in the fourth edition of Dubai Stand Up Paddle (SUP), presented by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). This popular water sports event is running for two days this year and invites both seasoned paddlers and newcomers to enjoy paddleboarding amidst the serenity of breathtaking mountain views in Hatta. A range of activities are built into this event, including adult and family SUP training sessions led by certified coaches, open challenges, SUP yoga at sunrise and sunset, and both single and double kayaking sessions. Paddlers of all levels are welcome, and registration is free.

When: November 7-8, 2026, 10.30am

Where: Hatta Dam

Register: dubaifitnesschallenge.com/en/dubai-sup

Dubai Run

Ready, set, go! Dubai Run invites runners to take over Shaikh Zayed Road, and turn its lanes into a bright blue running track for the day. It’s the perfect opportunity for people of all ages and fitness levels to come together, in a community event that has become one of the world’s biggest fitness events. Choose from two routes – a 5km track that takes you through Downtown Dubai onto Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Boulevard, or a 10km track that begins and ends on Sheikh Zayed Road. All participants must register for this free event online and collect their bib number from Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village at Zabeel Park.

When: November 22, 2026, 6.30am

Where: Two routes: Shaikh Zayed Road (10km), or Downtown Dubai (5km)

Register: dubaifitnesschallenge.com/en/dubai-run

Dubai Yoga

Flex your muscles with thousands of other yogis – both veterans and first-timers – at the city’s biggest yoga session, Dubai Yoga. Presented by MHERO, and set against the striking Dubai skyline, this afternoon of movement, mindfulness and community celebrates wellness, and is designed to strengthen the body and calm the mind. Aside from the main mass yoga session, several interactive wellness activities are being planned for the day, and will be announced soon. The event is free and open to everyone, and attendees under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

When: November 29, 2026 (timing to be announced)

Where: Location to be announced

Register: dubaifitnesschallenge.com/en/dubai-yoga

What other activities can I take part in?

Aside from the four flagship events, you can participate in dozens of community events, runs, competitions and games across the city. Note that some of these are paid, ticketed events and require pre-registration.

Here are some activities that you can take part in, to get inspired and stay fit:

Visit 30x30 Fitness Villages

Spread across the city, Dubai Municipality’s 30x30 Fitness Villages at Al Warqa’a Park and Zabeel Park, and DP World’s 30x30 Fitness Village Kite Beach feature activities for all abilities and interests, along with dedicated children’s sessions, and a range of sports facilities for the whole family. Whether you want to run, walk, cycle, join a fitness class, or participate in a team sport, like volleyball or football, there’s something for everyone at a Fitness Village. Entrance is free and registration is not required, however you will need to book courts in advance for multi-sport use, at dubaifitnesschallenge.com.

When: Every day from October 31 to November 29

Where: Dubai Municipality’s 30x30 Fitness Villages: Al Warqa’a Park and Zabeel Park. DP World’s 30x30 Fitness Village: Kite Beach

Cost: Free

Join a 30x30 Community Fitness Hub

Check out a Community Fitness Hub in your neighbourhood and enroll in the roster of activities they are offering as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge. From group classes, energising workouts and daily kids’ activities, these hubs cater to people of all ages and fitness levels, and offer an inclusive space for children, adults and seniors to stay active. The best part? You can get to know other fitness enthusiasts in your area, and build an inspired, energised community.

When: Every day from October 31 to November 29

Where: All across Dubai

Cost: Both free and paid activities are available

Dubai T100 Triathlon

The Dubai T100 Triathlon World Tour race returns for its third year. With the backdrop of Dubai’s iconic skyline, athletes begin the race with an ocean swim, before cycling at Al Mamzar and running across the finish line. The race weekend offers challenges for all fitness levels – the 100km Triathlon that includes a 2km swim, 80km bike, and 18km run challenge, or the shorter Olympic Race, with a 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run challenge. At the end of the race, enjoy a festival atmosphere with live music and food trucks, and celebrate with family and friends.

When: November 12-14, 6am

Where: Al Mamzar

Cost: Starting from Dh1,074

Register: dubaifitnesschallenge.com/en/events/t100-triathlon

Pink Ladies Games

Get your girl squad together for the fifth edition of the Pink Ladies Games. Form a team of five, with your colleagues, friends, or family, and take on six challenges that are designed to test your teamwork, energy, fitness levels and determination. This uplifting initiative celebrates active living, while raising awareness about cancer, and encouraging healthier lifestyles for women of all ages.

When: October 30, 7am to 1pm

Where: The Sevens Stadium

Cost: Dh1,000

Register: dubaifitnesschallenge.com/en/events/pink-ladies-games

Tough Mudder

One of the most adrenaline-packed challenges you can compete in this year, Tough Mudder tests your strength, stamina and grit, as you tackle an intense obstacle race. Choose from two courses – a 5km and 15km route – and face challenges that are both exhilarating and will push you to your limit. Younger adventurers can also join the Kids by Spartan race, and opt for a 1km, 1.5km or 3km course packed with obstacles.

When: October 30, 9am and October 31, 8.30am

Where: The Sevens Stadium

Cost: Starting from Dh110

Register: dubaifitnesschallenge.com/en/events/tough-mudder

Oceanman Open Water Swim

Elite and amateur swimmers come together for an adrenaline-pumping race in the open waters off Al Mamzar Beach Park. At the Oceanman Open Water Swim, join in six race formats – from an elite 10km race to team relays and youth competitions – and push yourself to swim to the mark, whether it’s a 500m distance or 10km endurance challenge. There’s a race for every level, and everyone is in it together.

When: November 6-7 (timings to be announced)

Where: Al Mamzar Beach Park

Cost: Starting from Dh170

Register: dubaifitnesschallenge.com/en/events/oceanman

Explore the full calendar of events and activities here: https://www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com/en/events.