Dubai learning permit 2026: How to apply, which driving schools require it and what it costs

UAE Guide

You cannot start driving lessons in Dubai without RTA’s learning permit. Here's the eligibility criteria, required documents, list of approved institutes and how to renew if it expires

A learning permit, issued by the RTA, is an official document that allows you to begin practical driving lessons at an authorised driving institute. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels

Dubai: Planning on learning how to drive in Dubai? The first step is to get your learning permit by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Think of this permit as a training licence – it allows you to start driving lessons with an instructor, and eventually take your driving test, before you acquire a driver’s licence.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dubai learning permit, and how to apply for one.

What is a RTA learning permit?

A learning permit, issued by the RTA, is an official document that allows you to begin practical driving lessons at an authorised driving institute.

According to Dubai-based Bin Yaber Driving Institute, you cannot start your driving lessons without it – even if you have passed the theory test. The RTA’s website also states that you cannot apply for a driving test appointment without a valid learning permit.

The learning permit is valid for a period of three months. However, if it expires before you have completed your lessons and acquired your driving licence, you will have to renew your learning permit for another three months, in order to continue taking lessons.

Who is eligible to get a learning permit?

You can apply for a learning permit from the RTA if you meet the following eligibility criteria:

You are a first-time driver.

You are a resident, learning to drive in Dubai.

Or you are converting your foreign licence, but are required to take lessons.

What documents are required?

Before applying for a learning permit, ensure you have gathered the following documents:

Emirates ID

Passport

Eye test results, done at the driving school or at an authorised optical centre

Passport-sized photograph

How to apply for a learning permit

You can apply for a learning permit through an RTA-approved driving institute. Follow these steps to do so:

Select an RTA-approved driving institute:

Al Ahli Driving Centre

Belhasa Driving Centre

Bin Yaber Driving Centre

Dubai Driving Centre

Dubai International Driving Centre (Drive Dubai)

Eco Drive Driving Institute

Emirates Driving Institute

Emirates Transport Driving Institute

Excellence Driving Centre

First Driving Centre

Galadari Motor Driving Centre

Take along your required documents and register with the driving institute.

Pay the fees, which chances depending on the driving licence category you are applying for, such as light vehicle or motorcycle. Driving institutes offer their own packages, based on the number of classes you would like to take, and the licence category.

Once payment is processed, the driving institute completes the learning permit registration on your behalf, with the RTA. You will receive the digital permit through the RTA app or the driving school’s portal – the permit can be downloaded, and saved on your phone or printed.

Once you have your learning permit, you can begin taking practical driving lessons.

How to check the validity of a learning permit

If you would like to check when your learning permit expires, or if it’s still valid, you can do so through the RTA’s Document Validation service. Follow these steps:

Visit RTA’s Document Validation service: traffic.rta.ae/trfesrv/public_resources/my-ecertificates.do.

In the drop-down ‘Select a Product’ menu, select ‘Learner’s Permit’.

Enter your permit number and your eight-digit traffic file number – both are printed on the learner’s permit.

Submit to complete the verification check and view the permit’s validity status.

Fee : Free of charge

How to renew a learner’s permit

If you discover that your learner’s permit has expired, but you would still like to continue with lessons, and complete your driving licence process, you can do so by renewing your learner’s permit online. This can be done on RTA’s website or app. Follow these steps:

Visit RTA’s website, rta.ae, or download the RTA Dubai app via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Sign in using your UAE PASS.

On the dashboard, select ‘Services’ and tap on ‘Drivers’.

Click on ‘Apply for Renewing a Learning Permit’. Click ‘Start Now’.

Enter your Emirates ID or passport information, if you do not have an RTA account.

Pay the fees.

You can immediately download the renewed permit and receipt from the RTA website, or receive a link to download an electronic copy via email or SMS.

Fees :