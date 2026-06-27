Dubai Police Smart Home Security System: How to protect your home while travelling

UAE Guide

The 24/7 monitored security service connects your home to Dubai Police and alerts authorities about potential threats.

Subscribe for Dubai Police’s Smart Home Security System, which connects your home directly to the authorities, allowing you to travel worry-free. Picture credit: Dubai Police

Dubai: Are you going away for the summer, but want to ensure your home is in good hands, in your absence?

Subscribe for Dubai Police’s Smart Home Security System, which connects your home directly to the authorities, allowing you to travel worry-free.

What is Dubai Police’s Smart Home Security System?

Created by Dubai Police, in partnership with e& (Etisalat and), the Smart Home Security System is an advanced security solution, designed to offer residents real-time monitoring and protection against intrusions.

It’s the UAE’s first 24/7 monitored home security system, and has the goal of creating a safer living environment for all. While the Smart Home Security System is a great idea for periods when you’re not at home during the summer, the facility is available all year round.

Eligibility criteria

In order to apply for the Smart Home Security System, you must be a Dubai resident, with a valid Emirates ID, and an active email address.

The service is available for both villa owners and tenants.

How does it work?

The System involves using a network of smart sensors and cameras placed around your home. These devices monitor your property for any suspicious activity, and send alerts to a 24/7 monitoring station at Dubai Police. If there’s a potential threat, the monitoring team alerts the authorities immediately, saving time and ensuring a swift response.

Every alert is verified by e& command centres before being sent to Dubai Police for immediate action.

What devices are involved?

The Smart Home Security System provides a complete security solution, with advanced devices and round-the-clock monitoring. The system is professionally installed and maintained by certified technicians, who handle the set-up and and features the following devices, according to Dubai Police’s website:

Motion detectors: State-of-the-art motion detectors immediately trigger an alert when any unusual movement is detected in your home. The detectors can distinguish between regular activities and potential threats, thereby reducing false alarms.

State-of-the-art motion detectors immediately trigger an alert when any unusual movement is detected in your home. The detectors can distinguish between regular activities and potential threats, thereby reducing false alarms. Door/window sensors: Discretely installed door and window sensors are among the first line of defence against intruders. They are strategically placed by professionals to detect unapproved entry into your home, and trigger immediate alerts to the monitoring centre. The sensors create a secure perimeter around your property.

Discretely installed door and window sensors are among the first line of defence against intruders. They are strategically placed by professionals to detect unapproved entry into your home, and trigger immediate alerts to the monitoring centre. The sensors create a secure perimeter around your property. Touch screen hub: As the control unit for your entire security system, the touch screen hub has a user-friendly interface and gives you access to all connected devices. You can manage their functionality, as well as receive notifications and control various system features.

What should I do if I receive a security alert?

While you're away during the summer, the authorities will monitor your home and take the necessary action if there is any sign of intrusion. But what if the incident occurs when you're at home? According to the Dubai Police, if you receive a security alert, you must follow the instructions provided by the monitoring team. They will guide you on the next steps, including whether to evacuate or wait for police assistance.

How much does the service cost?

The Smart Home Security System by Dubai Police includes a one-time installation fee and monthly monitoring fees. The System also comes with a warranty period during which, maintenance services are provided at no added cost. Here is the breakdown of charges:

One-time payment: Dh3,261.30 including 5% VAT

One-year payment via installments: Dh311.85 including 5% VAT with additional Dh261.45 in upfront charges

Three-year payment via installments: Dh147 including 5% VAT with additional Dh261.45 in upfront charges

The cost covers professional installation of all devices, 24/7 monitoring, and ongoing maintenance for uninterrupted security.

How do I register for the service?

To purchase the Smart Home Security System, you will need to visit the official Dubai Police Home Security website. Follow these steps to subscribe:

Visit the website homesecurity.dubaipolice.gov.ae and log in with your UAE PASS.

Click ‘Register’ to create an account. Enter your mobile number, verification code, full name, email address, Emirates ID, and create a password. You will also be asked to upload a scanned version of your Emirates ID (both sides).

Enter your address or your Makani.

Add a secondary contact, such as your spouse.

Select your package. A detailed breakdown of costs and charges will appear. Once you agree to the terms and conditions, pay the fee online using a debit or credit card.

Once payment is confirmed, you will be notified of your installation date and time.























