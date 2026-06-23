Dubai rental good conduct certificate: How tenants and landlords can apply

UAE Guide

The certificate helps renters and property owners check rental history, disputes and payment records before signing a lease.

The rental good conduct certificate provides details to tenants and landlords about each other, with their consent. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels

Dubai: You’re ready to rent out your apartment, but how can you confirm if the potential tenant is going to be trustworthy? Or if you’re looking to rent a home, how can you ensure your landlord is going to adhere to the rules and regulations?

One document can set things straight: a rental good conduct certificate.

Here’s all you need to know about this vital document, and how to apply for it in Dubai.

What is a rental good conduct certificate?

In 2018, Dubai’s Rental Dispute Centre (RDC) – the judicial rental system of the city, which ensures fair resolution for property rental issues and conciliation procedures – introduced the rental good conduct certificate. This document provides details to tenants and landlords about each other, with their consent.

Its aim, according to the RDC, is to promote transparency and trust between both parties, right from the beginning of the landlord-tenant relationship.

What kind of information is provided in the certificate?

The rental good conduct certificate includes important information that can help landlords assess whether potential tenants are likely to be reliable with payments, and if they have had prior disputes, among other details.

Renters with a clean record can use their rental good conduct certificate to demonstrate responsibility and reliability, and leverage faster lease approvals. Via the certificate, they can also inquire if rent claims have been filed against their landlord, according to the RDC.

Here are some other details you can expect in the rental good conduct certificate:

Full name, Emirates ID and passport number of the tenant

Full name, Emirates ID and passport number of the lessor (landlord)

Rental history in Dubai

Records of any dispute or legal issues

Confirmation of rent payment history

Status of previous tenancy contracts

How to apply

In order to request a rental good conduct certificate, access the RDC portal on the Dubai Land Department’s (DLD) website, or via the Dubai Rest app.

Follow these steps to request the certificate via the RDC portal:

Visit the RDC service page: rdc.gov.ae/en/services/rental-good-conduct-certificate.

Select ‘Access this service’. It takes you to a page with three options:

Inquiry on tenant

Inquiry on lessor

Inquiry on request status

As a tenant, you can select the first option, then choose the type of tenant you are (individual or company).

Individuals will then need to enter the following information: Emirates ID, full name, mobile number and email address.

Click ‘Submit’. You will then receive a reference number, which you can use in the ‘Inquiry on request status’ option. The rental good conduct certificate is issued instantly.

Cost: The service is free of cost.