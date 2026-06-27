Ejari registration in Dubai: Documents, cost and step-by-step process

UAE Guide

Understand the rules around tenancy registration, learn who pays the fees, and how to complete the mandatory process for rental agreements.

Ejari functions as the foundation of every tenancy relationship in Dubai. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Expats from all over the world call Dubai their home. If you are looking to rent a home or commercial property in Dubai, you’ll first have to familiarise yourself with a term you’ll encounter often, when dealing with real estate matters: Ejari.

What does it mean and how does it impact you? Read on to know everything about Ejari in Dubai.

What is Ejari?

Under Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007 (as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008), which governs the landlord-tenant relationship in the emirate, all lease contracts must be registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) through the Ejari system, administered by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

Simply put, Ejari is the Dubai government’s official online registration system for tenancy agreements. The system lays out terms clearly and provides comprehensive lease details, from rental value and maintenance terms, to renewal and contract termination information.

It’s a vital part of renting a property in Dubai, as the Ejari system ensures all tenancy contracts are drafted into legally binding documents, in a government-approved format. Without Ejari, tenancy contracts are not recognised by government authorities.

Why do I need Ejari?

Ejari functions as the foundation of every tenancy relationship in Dubai. It protects both the landlord and the tenant by creating an official record of the lease, and ensuring transparency in terms and conditions.

Moreover, Ejari is required for activating many essential services. According to the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) website, Ejari is a prerequisite for subscribing for utility services, like electricity and water. It is also required when you file rental disputes, or when you need to show proof of accommodation for certain visas (for example, when sponsoring a domestic worker).

Who is responsible for registering Ejari?

The legal responsibility of registering an Ejari contract lies with the landlord. However, there is some flexibility when it comes to the actual registration process.

Navandeep Matta, senior associate at Kochhar & Co. Legal Consultants in Dubai, explained: “As the property owner, the landlord bears the legal responsibility for ensuring the tenancy contract is properly registered. In practice, however, the law permits registration to be initiated by any authorised party: the landlord, the tenant (or their representative with a valid Power of Attorney), or a RERA-licensed real estate agent or property management company.”

For commercial premises, registration is more commonly handled by the landlord or property manager, he added.

But in the case of renting homes, tenants usually prefer managing the Ejari registration process. Matta said: “Practically, residential tenants very often handle the process themselves, because they need the Ejari certificate to activate DEWA, obtain or renew residence visas, and access the Rental Disputes Centre. Where the landlord delegates the obligation to the tenant, my advice is always to expressly allocate that obligation in a clause of the tenancy contract or its addendum, so there is no ambiguity later.”

What documents are required for registration?

When applying, you will be asked to submit the following documents:

A signed tenancy contract

Tenant’s Emirates ID, passport with valid visa, and Power of Attorney (if assigned)

Landlord’s passport or Emirates ID

Property title deed

DEWA premise number – a nine-digit number displayed on utility boxes of villas, or the door frame of apartments, or on top of every monthly bill.

How do tenants register for Ejari in Dubai?

The authorities have provided several multiple channels, where you can register Ejari.

In person:

Head to licenced typing centres, officially known as Real Estate Services Trustee Centres, which are authorised by the DLD. You can find the complete list of locations on DLD’s website: https://dubailand.gov.ae/en/eservices/real-estate-service-trustees-centers/properties-trustee.

Here are the steps to register in person, according to the DLD:

Step 1 : Visit a Real Estate Services Trustee Centre.

: Visit a Real Estate Services Trustee Centre. Step 2 : Submit the required documents, ensuring no key document is missing.

: Submit the required documents, ensuring no key document is missing. Step 3 : An employee will review and approve the request through the system.

: An employee will review and approve the request through the system. Step 4 : Proceed to pay the service fees (if any) and collect the receipt.

: Proceed to pay the service fees (if any) and collect the receipt. Step 5 : Receive the e-Contract Registration Certificate.

Online:

To register online, you can use the Dubai REST app, which is the official smart platform of the DLD. Follow these steps:

Step 1 : Download the Dubai REST app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Log in with your UAE PASS.

: Download the Dubai REST app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Log in with your UAE PASS. Step 2 : Select ‘Registration of User in Ejari System’. Fill in the required information, including your full name, email address, phone number, and Emirates ID number (for both tenant and landlord). You will be asked to upload certain documents, such as copies of both the landlord and tenant’s Emirates ID.

: Select ‘Registration of User in Ejari System’. Fill in the required information, including your full name, email address, phone number, and Emirates ID number (for both tenant and landlord). You will be asked to upload certain documents, such as copies of both the landlord and tenant’s Emirates ID. Step 3 : Proceed to pay the service fees.

: Proceed to pay the service fees. Step 4 : An employee will review and approve the request through the system.

: An employee will review and approve the request through the system. Step 5 : You will receive the e-Contract Registration Certificate by email.

How much does Ejari cost?

According to Matta, Ejari costs around Dh155 (excluding additional service fees) when completed through the Dubai REST app, and up to roughly Dh220 when processed through an authorised trustee or typing centre. He cautioned: “Tenants should be alert to inflated charges. Landlords or agents are not entitled to impose mark-ups beyond the official cost unless it’s a contractually agreed service.”

The cost for Ejari is paid by the tenant.

Matta explained: “This flows from Article 22 of Law No. 26 of 2007, which provides that the tenant bears all government fees and taxes relating to the use of the property, unless the parties agree otherwise. So, while the fee is ‘the tenant’s’ by statutory default, it is negotiable and can be shifted to the landlord by agreement, which is why it should be spelled out in the contract.”

Does Ejari need to be renewed?

Ejari registration is subject to annual renewal. Matta said: “Ejari is not a one-time registration. It must be registered afresh for every new tenancy period, including renewals with the same landlord in the same property. It does not carry over automatically.”

The process for renewal is similar to registration, and can be completed at service centres or through the Dubai REST app.

Matta also advised tenants to be prompt with updating their Ejari whenever required. He said: “Beyond the annual renewal cycle, the registration must also be updated whenever there is a material change to the tenancy. For example, a change in the rent, the tenant's name, or the property details.” Ensuring all details are accurate and updated helps safeguard your tenancy contract, and prevents issues from occurring in the future.