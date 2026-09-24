Global Village returns for Season 31: Opening date, VIP packs from Dh1,890 and what you get
From Dh1,890 Silver packs to the Dh7,900 Diamond option, here’s what visitors get as the Dubai attraction prepares to reopen on October 14
Dubai: Global Village returns for Season 31 next month and if you’ve been waiting to enjoy the rides, food and shopping the family attraction is well-known for, here is all you need to know about what has been announced so far.
When does Global Village Season 31 open?
Global Village will reopen for Season 31 on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 under the theme ‘A More Wonderful World’. The season will continue until May 2027, however exact closing dates have not yet been announced.
A series of announcements are expected to be made in the run-up to the opening for Season 31, revealing new and enhanced offerings as well as returning attractions.
Season 31 VIP packs
VIP packs, however, are already available for pre-order, with six different categories. If you’re someone who visits Global Village multiple times during the season, here are the benefits you can avail of through the VIP packs:
Silver VIP Pack
Price: AED 1,890 + AED 200 pre-order fee
- 100 VIP entry tickets
- One VIP parking voucher
- One VIP parking sticker
- Two VIP Wonder Pass cards with a combined 840 points for Carnaval rides and attractions
- Two Stunt Show entries with star seating
- Two entries to Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone
- Two entries to Exo Planet City
- Up to 50 per cent complimentary bonus points when topping up the VIP Wonder Pass
- Complimentary tickets, discounts and other privileges at selected Dubai attractions
Gold VIP Pack
Price: AED 2,490 + AED 300 pre-order fee
- 140 VIP entry tickets
- One VIP parking voucher
- One VIP parking sticker
- Two VIP Wonder Pass cards with a combined 1,250 points for Carnaval rides and attractions
- Two Stunt Show entries with Star Seating
- Two entries to Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone
- Two entries to Exo Planet City
- Up to 50 per cent complimentary bonus points when topping up the VIP Wonder Pass
- Complimentary tickets, discounts and other privileges at selected Dubai attractions
Platinum VIP Pack
Price: AED 3,490 + AED 500 pre-order fee
- 160 VIP entry tickets
- Two VIP parking vouchers
- One VIP parking sticker
- Two VIP Wonder Pass cards with a combined 1,640 points for Carnaval rides and attractions
- Two Stunt Show entries with Star Seating
- Four entries to Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone
- Two entries to Exo Planet City
- Up to 50 per cent complimentary bonus points when topping up the VIP Wonder Pass
- Complimentary tickets, discounts and other privileges at selected Dubai attractions
Diamond VIP Pack
Price: AED 7,900 + AED 1,000 pre-order fee
- 200 VIP entry tickets
- Three VIP parking vouchers
- Two VIP parking stickers
- A remote control for a dedicated parking spot in the VIP Parking Zone
- Two VIP Wonder Pass cards with a combined 3,050 points for Carnaval rides and attractions
- Four Stunt Show entries with Star Seating
- Four entries to Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone
- Four entries to Exo Planet City
- Four in-park taxi transportation vouchers, each valid for 30 minutes
- Four car wash vouchers for an SUV or sedan
- Four one-hour porter service vouchers with a shopping trolley
- Up to 50 per cent complimentary bonus points when topping up the VIP Wonder Pass
- Complimentary tickets, discounts and other privileges at selected Dubai attractions
Global Village has also announced two ‘mega packs’ which include access to Dubai Parks and Resorts.
Mega Silver VIP Pack
Price: AED 3,490 + AED 150 pre-order fee
This includes all the benefits of the Silver VIP Pack and then a choice between:
- Five three-month Dubai Parks and Resorts Multi-Park Seasonal Passes, or
- Seven one-day, two-park tickets
Mega Gold VIP Pack
Price: AED 4,990 + AED 150 pre-order fee
This includes all the benefits of the Gold VIP Pack and then a choice between:
- Eight three-month Dubai Parks and Resorts Multi-Park Seasonal Passes, or
- 12 one-day, two-park tickets
The three-month seasonal passes must be activated by May 31, 2027, while the one-day, two-park tickets can be used until August 31, 2027.
Who can buy a VIP Pack?
Pre-orders are open until September 25, and can be made through the Coca Cola Arena website - www.coca-cola-arena.com.
Once pre-order closes, you can purchase the VIP packs once oublic sales begin at 10am on September 26, while stocks last.
You need to be at least 18 years old and have a valid Emirates ID. For VIP packs, purchases are limited to one pack per valid Emirates ID.