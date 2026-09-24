Global Village returns for Season 31: Opening date, VIP packs from Dh1,890 and what you get

UAE Guide

From Dh1,890 Silver packs to the Dh7,900 Diamond option, here’s what visitors get as the Dubai attraction prepares to reopen on October 14

Global Village has also announced two ‘mega packs’ which include access to Dubai Parks and Resorts. Picture Credit: Government of Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Global Village returns for Season 31 next month and if you’ve been waiting to enjoy the rides, food and shopping the family attraction is well-known for, here is all you need to know about what has been announced so far.

When does Global Village Season 31 open?

Global Village will reopen for Season 31 on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 under the theme ‘A More Wonderful World’. The season will continue until May 2027, however exact closing dates have not yet been announced.

A series of announcements are expected to be made in the run-up to the opening for Season 31, revealing new and enhanced offerings as well as returning attractions.

Season 31 VIP packs

VIP packs, however, are already available for pre-order, with six different categories. If you’re someone who visits Global Village multiple times during the season, here are the benefits you can avail of through the VIP packs:

Silver VIP Pack

Price: AED 1,890 + AED 200 pre-order fee

100 VIP entry tickets

One VIP parking voucher

One VIP parking sticker

Two VIP Wonder Pass cards with a combined 840 points for Carnaval rides and attractions

Two Stunt Show entries with star seating

Two entries to Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone

Two entries to Exo Planet City

Up to 50 per cent complimentary bonus points when topping up the VIP Wonder Pass

Complimentary tickets, discounts and other privileges at selected Dubai attractions

Gold VIP Pack

Price: AED 2,490 + AED 300 pre-order fee

140 VIP entry tickets

One VIP parking voucher

One VIP parking sticker

Two VIP Wonder Pass cards with a combined 1,250 points for Carnaval rides and attractions

Two Stunt Show entries with Star Seating

Two entries to Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone

Two entries to Exo Planet City

Up to 50 per cent complimentary bonus points when topping up the VIP Wonder Pass

Complimentary tickets, discounts and other privileges at selected Dubai attractions

Platinum VIP Pack

Price: AED 3,490 + AED 500 pre-order fee

160 VIP entry tickets

Two VIP parking vouchers

One VIP parking sticker

Two VIP Wonder Pass cards with a combined 1,640 points for Carnaval rides and attractions

Two Stunt Show entries with Star Seating

Four entries to Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone

Two entries to Exo Planet City

Up to 50 per cent complimentary bonus points when topping up the VIP Wonder Pass

Complimentary tickets, discounts and other privileges at selected Dubai attractions

Diamond VIP Pack

Price: AED 7,900 + AED 1,000 pre-order fee

200 VIP entry tickets

Three VIP parking vouchers

Two VIP parking stickers

A remote control for a dedicated parking spot in the VIP Parking Zone

Two VIP Wonder Pass cards with a combined 3,050 points for Carnaval rides and attractions

Four Stunt Show entries with Star Seating

Four entries to Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone

Four entries to Exo Planet City

Four in-park taxi transportation vouchers, each valid for 30 minutes

Four car wash vouchers for an SUV or sedan

Four one-hour porter service vouchers with a shopping trolley

Up to 50 per cent complimentary bonus points when topping up the VIP Wonder Pass

Complimentary tickets, discounts and other privileges at selected Dubai attractions

Global Village has also announced two ‘mega packs’ which include access to Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Mega Silver VIP Pack

Price: AED 3,490 + AED 150 pre-order fee

This includes all the benefits of the Silver VIP Pack and then a choice between:

Five three-month Dubai Parks and Resorts Multi-Park Seasonal Passes, or

Seven one-day, two-park tickets

Mega Gold VIP Pack

Price: AED 4,990 + AED 150 pre-order fee

This includes all the benefits of the Gold VIP Pack and then a choice between:

Eight three-month Dubai Parks and Resorts Multi-Park Seasonal Passes, or

12 one-day, two-park tickets

The three-month seasonal passes must be activated by May 31, 2027, while the one-day, two-park tickets can be used until August 31, 2027.

Who can buy a VIP Pack?

Pre-orders are open until September 25, and can be made through the Coca Cola Arena website - www.coca-cola-arena.com.

Once pre-order closes, you can purchase the VIP packs once oublic sales begin at 10am on September 26, while stocks last.

You need to be at least 18 years old and have a valid Emirates ID. For VIP packs, purchases are limited to one pack per valid Emirates ID.