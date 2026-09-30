Jaywan card flight discounts UAE 2026: How to get cheaper flights on Emirates, Etihad and Air Arabia

Jaywan card flight discounts UAE 2026: How to get cheaper fl...

UAE Guide

UAE's national card scheme offers a launch discount on Emirates flights until August 2027, up to 10% off Etihad fares and 10% off Air Arabia. Here's how to book and where else your Jaywan card can save you money

If you own a Jaywan card, you can take advantage of limited time offers on Emirates flights from Dubai, as well as get a standard 10% off on selected fares, on both Air Arabia and Etihad airlines. Picture credit: Al Etihad Payments

Dubai: Looking for a discount as you plan your next holiday? Just try using your Jaywan card.

The UAE’s first national card payment scheme, Jaywan, is operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE). If you own a Jaywan card, you can take advantage of limited time offers on Emirates flights from Dubai, as well as get a standard 10% off on selected fares, on both Air Arabia and Etihad airlines.

Here’s what you need to know about booking cheaper airfare through Jaywan.

Get discounts on flights from Dubai

Emirates is currently offering a launch discount for Jaywan cardholders across all cabin classes. The discount applies to both one-way and return tickets on flights departing from Dubai.

Customers can book flights with their Jaywan cards in two ways:

Online: At checkout, UAE-based customers can enter their Jaywan card details to complete their booking on emirates.com.

At checkout, UAE-based customers can enter their Jaywan card details to complete their booking on emirates.com. In retail stores: Jaywan is accepted at Emirates Retail stores, with physical cards verified by staff before payment and issuance of tickets.

The offer is available for bookings made from September 16, 2026, until August 31, 2027, for travel until February 29, 2028.

All Jaywan cards are accepted, including the Jaywan Royal Debit Card, Jaywan Prestige Debit Card and Jaywan Prepaid Card.

Get discounts and benefits on flights from Abu Dhabi

Etihad Guest members who are Jaywan Royal cardholders are eligible to gain exclusive fare discounts and priority benefits on Comfort and Deluxe fares aboard Etihad airlines when they book through etihad.com.

Jaywan Royal cardholders also enjoy priority Business Check-in and Priority Boarding.

Eligible Jaywan cardholders (who are not Etihad Guest members) can also receive up to 10% off on qualifying Etihad Comfort and Deluxe fares.

Both Jaywan debit or credit cards are accepted.

Get discounts on flights from Sharjah

Air Arabia offers Jaywan customers discounts of up to 10% on qualifying Ultimate fares booking on airarabia.com.

Other benefits of using your Jaywan card

Beyond travel, Jaywan cardholders can access over 150 offers across hotels, dining, shopping, entertainment, health and wellness experiences in the UAE.

According to Al Etihad Payments, these include:

Access to more than 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences through Priority Pass, a global membership program.

Travel insurance benefits for qualifying Jaywan Royal cardholders.

Purchase protection on eligible transactions.

Extended warranty coverage on qualifying purchases.

Buy-one-get-one free ticket at participating cinemas.

Discounts on qualifying food and beverage purchases at participating cinemas.

Jaywan Entertainer offers across restaurants, hotels, retail, entertainment, health and beauty outlets.

A 12-month subscription for a ride-hailing, food and grocery delivery app.

How do I get a Jaywan card?

You can apply for a Jaywan debit, pre-paid or credit card through a participating UAE financial institution or digital bank. As of July 2026, the following banks, exchange centres and apps have already started issuing Jaywan cards:

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)

Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB)

Emirates NBD

Bank of Baroda

Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD)

Emirates Islamic

Mbank

Citi

Al Ansari Exchange

Botim Money

The cards can be used for cash withdrawals at ATMs, in-store payments and online shopping. Digital wallet payments, including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay, will be introduced in a later phase, according to Al Etihad Payments.