Map Your Dubai: How to vote for the best foodie and discover top restaurants

Map Your Dubai: How to vote for the best foodie and discover...

UAE Guide

Google Local Guides have shared their favourite restaurants and cafés in the city — now the public decides the winner.

On June 9, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), in partnership with Google, launched 'Map Your Dubai: Insider Edition'. Picture credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Are you ready to crown the best foodie in Dubai? It’s time to vote on Map Your Dubai: Insider Edition.

Here’s how it works.

What is Map Your Dubai: Insider Edition?

On June 9, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), in partnership with Google, launched 'Map Your Dubai: Insider Edition', a new initiative designed to support the local food and beverage (F&B) sector in the UAE.

The initiative invited 11 Google Local Guides, a global community of users who contribute reviews and content on Google Maps, to curate and share their favourite lists of restaurants, cafés and dining experiences in the UAE that are worth the visit.

These 11 lists are now open to public voting. You decide which Local Guide’s list reflects the best that Dubai has to offer.

At the end of the contest, your votes help crown the best foodie in the city, who will receive recognition and be celebrated across official social channels, according to the DET. And you leave the contest with dozens of new, celebrated local dining spots to try.

What can I expect from the Local Guide lists?

Developed as part of From Dubai, For Dubai, DET’s community-led movement drives support to the people, businesses, and ideas that shape everyday life in the city.

The curated lists feature over 100 homegrown restaurants, cafés, and neighbourhood dining concepts across Dubai, giving residents and visitors a simple way to discover new venues and support local businesses directly through Google Maps.

Additional campaign content and Local Guide highlights will be shared across official channels throughout the voting period.

When does the competition run?

Voting starts on June 22 and runs until July 6. The guide whose list earns the most votes wins!

How should I vote?

The campaign invites residents and tourists to choose local, share the stories behind the businesses they love, and contribute to a more connected local economy.

Here’s how you can vote: