Using AI to generate UAE’s national symbols or public figures requires prior approval: National Media Authority

UAE Guide

The authority reminded content creators on complying with the UAE’s Media Content Standards

The UAE’s National Media Authority has warned the public that using AI or other modern technologies to generate images or videos featuring national symbols or public figures requires prior official approval, in accordance with Media Content Standards. File photograph

Dubai: If you regularly use AI to generate images and videos, wait before you hit publish.

The UAE’s National Media Authority has warned the public that using AI or other modern technologies to generate images or videos featuring national symbols or public figures requires prior official approval, in accordance with Media Content Standards.

The advisory was published by the authority on its social media channels on September 29.

What are the UAE’s Media Content Standards?

The authority’s website also lists out the media content standards that need to be adhered to by anyone publishing content, including respecting the UAE's system of government, its symbols, institutions, and national identity, as well as respecting individuals' privacy.

Here is the list of 20 standards that published content should adhere to in the UAE, as per the UAE National Media Authority's website: