Using AI to generate UAE’s national symbols or public figures requires prior approval: National Media Authority
The authority reminded content creators on complying with the UAE’s Media Content Standards
Dubai: If you regularly use AI to generate images and videos, wait before you hit publish.
The UAE’s National Media Authority has warned the public that using AI or other modern technologies to generate images or videos featuring national symbols or public figures requires prior official approval, in accordance with Media Content Standards.
The advisory was published by the authority on its social media channels on September 29.
What are the UAE’s Media Content Standards?
The authority’s website also lists out the media content standards that need to be adhered to by anyone publishing content, including respecting the UAE's system of government, its symbols, institutions, and national identity, as well as respecting individuals' privacy.
Here is the list of 20 standards that published content should adhere to in the UAE, as per the UAE National Media Authority's website:
- Respecting the Divine Entity, Islamic beliefs, monotheistic religions, and other beliefs, and not offending any of them.
- Respecting the State's governance system, its symbols and institutions, and the highest interests of the State and society.
- Respecting the State's orientation and policy at the internal and international levels.
- Avoiding to address anything that might harm the State's foreign relations.
- Respecting the cultural and civilisational heritage and national identity of the UAE.
- Not to publish or circulate anything that harms national unity and social cohesion.
- Not to raise sectarian, regional, or tribal strife, not to incite violence, hatred, and terrorist acts, and not to incite hatred and spread a spirit of discord in society.
- Not to offend the prevailing values in society and observing the requirements of the public interest.
- Not to offend the legal, economic, judicial and security system in the UAE.
- Respecting the rules of privacy and everything related to the private lives of individuals.
- Not to publish or circulate anything that might incite the commission of crimes or encourage murder, rape, or the use of drugs or psychotropic substances.
- Not to publish, broadcast, or circulate phrases, pictures, drawings, or opinions that violate public morals, offend young people, or call for embracing or promoting subversive ideas.
- Not to publish, broadcast, or circulate false news, forged papers, or those incorrectly attributed to entities or persons.
- Not to publish, broadcast or circulate anything that might harm the national currency or the economic situation in the State.
- Not to spread rumours and misleading news.
- Not to glorify groups with destructive political, ethnic, economic, ideological, or social tendencies that are adverse to the UAE or that serve their own interests.
- Select appropriate individuals when hosting or accepting contributions thereof in the media.
- The content of the advertisement shall respect the culture, identity, and values of the UAE.
- Take into account the Age Rating System of artistic works approved by the National Media Authority.
- Respect children rights in accordance with the legislation applicable within the UAE.