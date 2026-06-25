What is in your Emirates ID? UAE identity card features and security explained

What is in your Emirates ID? UAE identity card features and ...

UAE Guide

From your personal details to biometric data, here’s what your Emirates ID contains and how it keeps your information secure.

The Emirates ID is a government-issued identity card that’s mandatory for all UAE citizens and residents. Picture for illustrative purposes. File photograph.

Dubai: You likely pull out your Emirates ID for most services around the UAE, but do you know what’s in it?

What is the Emirates ID?

The Emirates ID is a government-issued identity card that’s mandatory for all UAE citizens and residents. Managed by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), it acts as legal proof of your identity and residency status (for expats) in the UAE.

The Emirates ID is linked to residents’ visas, so it’s important to renew it when your residence visa expires. It’s also required for setting up your digital identity, the UAE PASS, which permits you to access government portals and services online.

Key features

On the Emirates ID card, you will be able to see a unique 15-digit identification number, which is connected to you permanently, and acts as your access key for a host of government services, banking facilities, healthcare, and more.

However, that’s not the end of its functionality. The Emirates ID operates with state-of-the-art storage and security functions, and has an embedded microchip that securely saves your biometric data.

Security

The Emirates ID is equipped with nine security features that make it incredibly safe to use. Here are the key components of the ID card, according to ICP:

Micro-chip: It features a high-capacity smart chip that securely stores encrypted personal data.

It features a high-capacity smart chip that securely stores encrypted personal data. Biometric verification: It stores your fingerprints, which are a form of unique biometric data, for foolproof identity verification.

It stores your fingerprints, which are a form of unique biometric data, for foolproof identity verification. PKI technology: It uses Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) digital certificates for secure, legally binding digital signatures.

It uses Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) digital certificates for secure, legally binding digital signatures. Non-contact data reading: It’s equipped with advanced non-touch data reading capabilities. This means it can be used for fast and secure remote verification.

It’s equipped with advanced non-touch data reading capabilities. This means it can be used for fast and secure remote verification. 3D or ghost imaging: The card includes a hi-res, ghost-printed photograph alongside a 3D picture – this helps prevent physical tampering and forgery.

The card includes a hi-res, ghost-printed photograph alongside a 3D picture – this helps prevent physical tampering and forgery. UV-sensitive ink: The card contains security markings that are only visible under ultraviolet (UV) light.

The card contains security markings that are only visible under ultraviolet (UV) light. Hologram: It features a multi-dimensional optical hologram, embedded in the card’s laminate, as a tool to prevent tampering.

It features a multi-dimensional optical hologram, embedded in the card’s laminate, as a tool to prevent tampering. Encrypted e-link access: Sensitive data is fully encrypted, and readable through the ICP’s e-link system.

Sensitive data is fully encrypted, and readable through the ICP’s e-link system. Secure access modules (SAM): The card ensures that only authorised government devices with specialised cryptography-based security modules, can access and extract the data stored on the microchip.

Storage

According to the ICP, the electronic chip on the Emirates ID has the capacity to hold the following information about the card holder:

Identity number

Date of issue

Date of expiry

Full name (Arabic and English)

Passport data

Sex

Nationality

Date of birth

Mother’s first name (Arabic and English)

Occupation

Marital status

Family number

Town number (for UAE nationals)

Sponsor type

Sponsor number

Sponsor name

Nature or type of residence

Residence number

Personal photo

Two fingerprints

These are the details that make Emirates ID your go-to identity verification document in the UAE. If you lose it, learn how to apply for a new one, and if it’s expired, you may face difficulties accessing essential services in the UAE, so don’t waste another moment in renewing it.