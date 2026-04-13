5 new jobs and professions that define the future trends in Dubai

UAE

The Human Resources Development Authority called on national cadres to prepare early for the global labor market.

Emad El-Din Khalil, Emirates 24|7

The UAE Human Resources Development Council in Dubai has identified five future jobs that will drive transformation in the labour market, including Artificial Intelligence engineer, data analyst, cybersecurity specialist, sustainability expert, and advanced aviation engineer.

Keeping in mind the rapid transformations taking place in the global labour market, and the accelerating shift towards the digital economy and advanced technologies, the authority said that the future of work in the UAE was no longer an idea, but a reality that is taking shape daily. It added that this requires early preparation through the development of digital skills and basic capabilities.

The council stated that investing in digital skills is a fundamental pillar and a first step towards building sustainable career paths and enhancing the competitiveness of national talent in the labour market, specifying three practical tips for students to prepare for the labour market, including clearly defining your path, developing skills, and gaining practical experience early.

In detail, the Dubai Human Resources Development Council confirmed that Artificial Intelligence and advanced technology professions are at the forefront of the professional landscape in the Emirate of Dubai, in light of the rapid transformations taking place in the global labour market, noting that investing in digital skills is no longer an option, but a necessity to build sustainable and more competitive career paths.

The authority stressed that investing in digital skills is the first step towards building a sustainable career path led by Emirati talent towards a more innovative and competitive future.

The authority explained that its efforts are focused on empowering national talents with future skills and enhancing their professional readiness, in line with the knowledge economy and digital transformation led by Dubai, noting that this stage requires cadres capable of keeping pace with rapid changes and leading innovation in various sectors.

Start early

The authority stressed that preparing for the labour market should not begin after graduation, but rather at early stages of students’ lives, by building the right skills and acquiring practical experiences that enhance employment opportunities. This is done through guidance programmes and quality initiatives aimed at aligning educational outputs with the actual requirements of the labour market, which contributes to reducing the gap between education and employment, and supports the sustainability of human development in the emirate.

The council advised students to clearly define their career paths by identifying their interests and preferred fields, seeking opportunities that align with their skills and aspirations, and developing essential skills such as communication, analytical thinking, teamwork, and digital skills, which have become crucial in various jobs. They also recommended gaining practical experience early on through internships or volunteer work to enhance their future career readiness.

He stressed that preparing today is a real investment in tomorrow’s opportunities, and that empowering national talents in future fields is a fundamental pillar for enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness and consolidating its position as a leading center for the digital economy and innovation.