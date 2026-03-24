93.3 mm Rainfall In Ajman: UAE Records Near-Historic Precipitation Amid Unstable Weather

UAE

The United Arab Emirates experienced near-record rainfall on Monday as an active weather system brought heavy thunderstorms and torrential downpours across several emirates. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the Manama region in Ajman recorded the highest level of precipitation at 93.3 mm, followed closely by Ghiyathi in the Al Dhafra region with 91 mm.

The NCM reported that Al Wathba and Mohamed Bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi also saw significant rainfall, recording 88.2 mm and 78.7 mm, respectively. Ruwais followed with 75.7 mm as the storm system moved across the country, characterized by dense convective clouds. Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and follow official safety guidelines as technical teams continue to monitor the atmospheric conditions and provide real-time updates on the evolving weather pattern.