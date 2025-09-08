Abdulla bin Zayed Meets Lebanon's Energy and Water Minister

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Joe Saddi, Minister of Energy and Water of the Republic of Lebanon, in the presence of Dr. Ghassan Salamé, Lebanon’s Minister of Culture.

During the meeting, held today in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed the fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Lebanon and ways to enhance them in a manner that serves their mutual interests.

The meeting also reviewed prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Joe Saddi, affirming the deep fraternal ties that unite the two brotherly nations.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Drug Establishment and Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs.