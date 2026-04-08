UAE
Abu Dhabi authorities: Two Emiratis, one Indian sustain minor injuries in Habshan incident
Operations at the site have been suspended
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi authorities confirmed that the incident previously reported at the Habshan gas complex was caused by falling shrapnel following a successful interception by air defence systems, resulting in multiple fires at the site.
The authorities added that the incident resulted in minor injuries to two Emiratis and one Indian national, while operations at the site have been suspended and further updates will be provided in due course.