Abu Dhabi issues regulation on private accommodation for inmates

UAE

New policy aims to enhance rehabilitation, welfare and social reintegration within correctional centres

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, has issued a resolution setting out the policy, conditions and controls governing the placement of inmates in private accommodation within correctional and rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi.

The resolution represents a pioneering regulatory step of its kind in the region, aimed at reinforcing humane care values and strengthening psychological and social support for inmates. It also establishes an integrated rehabilitation framework that balances legal safeguards with a dedicated rehabilitative setting tailored to specific categories of inmates, thereby supporting social reintegration.

The resolution comes as part of ongoing efforts to provide specialised care for cases requiring enhanced rehabilitative support, helping to promote psychological stability and enabling inmates to make constructive use of their sentence period for self-development and rehabilitation.

Under the resolution, the provisions apply on an optional basis to inmates convicted of misdemeanours and financial crimes. It also grants the Chairman of the Correctional and Rehabilitation Policy Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department the authority to approve exemptions for inmates convicted of felonies, where the public interest so requires.