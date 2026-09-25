Abu Dhabi launches Emirati Hospitality Standards: What hotels must do to deliver authentic Emirati hospitality

UAE

From Emirati coffee on arrival to traditional harees on menus and heritage-inspired interiors, new mandatory standards aim to turn hotel stays into a window into Abu Dhabi's cultural identity

Through this initiative, visitors will experience various aspects of authentic Emirati hospitality, including a warm welcome upon arrival, the serving of Emirati coffee, and dates of traditional local Emirati varieties. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: AI-generated image

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has launched the new Emirati Dhiyafa (Hospitality) Standards framework, in a strategic step that embodies the emirate’s vision of making national identity a central focus of the visitor experience, and establishing a unified and measurable operational framework that translates authentic Emirati hospitality values ​​into operational standards applied in various hotels and hotel apartments in the emirate.

Through this initiative, visitors will experience various aspects of authentic Emirati hospitality, including a warm welcome upon arrival, the serving of Emirati coffee, dates of traditional local Emirati varieties, and the opportunity to discover traditional Emirati dishes, such as harees and balaleet.

This move contributes to embodying the values ​​of Emirati hospitality, including good manners, hospitality, generosity, respect, and attention to detail, thus transforming the stay experience into a window reflecting Emirati culture and giving the visitor a deeper understanding of Abu Dhabi’s identity.

Mandatory standards for hotels include providing explanations or links on websites to introduce the history and culture of the United Arab Emirates, sending messages to guests before their arrival that include information and advice on how to experience the unique culture, heritage and natural environment of the United Arab Emirates, assigning a staff member in the reception area who wears the Emirati national attire, in addition to training guest service staff, including restaurant staff, to introduce and explain at least three traditional Emirati dishes and their role in Emirati food traditions. At least one public area, frequented by guests, must have at least one design element inspired by Emirati heritage, enriching the visitor experience and inviting them to discover new aspects of the emirate’s cultural identity.

Hotels will implement at least 20 standards, including 10 mandatory and 10 optional criteria, while hotel apartments will implement a simplified framework of at least five standards, including five mandatory and five optional criteria. Participating establishments will receive detailed implementation guides, specialised training programs on Emirati culture, and a comprehensive operational manual to ensure the effective and consistent application of the standards across all facilities.

The full implementation of the standards is scheduled to begin across the emirate from the first quarter of 2027. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi also intends to launch the Emirati Hospitality Standards mark for visitors, to honour establishments that exceed the minimum requirements, according to three levels of excellence, which will encourage the adoption of best practices, establish national identity as a standard of excellence in the hospitality sector, and enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a global model that combines authenticity, innovation, and excellence in the visitor experience.