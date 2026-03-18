Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority issue guidelines

UAE

Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority have issued prevention and safety guidelines for the Eid Al Fitr holiday, urging community members to adhere to precautionary measures during the celebrations, supporting the continued protection of lives and property in the emirate.

The guidelines include giving right of way to response vehicles, refrain from using fireworks, drive responsibly and supervise children.

Abu Dhabi Police called on members of the society to immediately report any concers on the call centre at 800-2626.