"Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution" requests a suspect for investigation into incitement of public opinion and invasion of privacy

Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution has initiated legal proceedings against an Arab national suspect for inciting public opinion and invading privacy using the information network. This was done through verbal abuse directed at one of the participants in the recent Book Fair event in the country, while live-streaming a video on a social media platform without the consent of the victim.

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution had taken necessary actions regarding the incident circulating on social media, which showed the verbal assault by the suspect and blaming the victim for attending public events due to a previous conviction outside the country.

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution affirmed that the law in the United Arab Emirates guarantees the rights of all individuals and does not tolerate any form of encroachment, trespassing, or attempts to disrupt public order. The law emphasizes adherence to legal sovereignty and the pursuit of justice.

It was also noted that Article 44 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes stipulates that anyone who uses an information network, electronic information system, or any information technology means with the intention of invading a person's privacy, personal or family life without consent and against legal provisions, in any of the following ways: eavesdropping, interception, recording, transmission, disclosure of conversations, communications, audio or visual materials, capturing others' images in any public or private place, preparing, transferring, revealing, copying, or retaining electronic images, shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not less than 6 months and a fine not less than AED 150,000 (one hundred and fifty thousand dirhams) and not exceeding AED 500,000 (five hundred thousand dirhams), or either of these two penalties.

