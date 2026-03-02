3.28 PM Monday, 2 March 2026
02 March 2026
Abu Dhabi Successfully Intercepts Drones; Falling Debris Causes Minor Damage in ICAD and Mussafah

Published
By 247

Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to reports of debris falling on a warehouse in ICAD and a commercial facility in the Mussafah area, following the successful interception of drones by air defence systems. The incident resulted in no injuries and minor building damage.

The public is reminded to seek and obtain information from official sources only, and to avoid the spreading of rumours or unverified information.

The page was last updated on: 2 March 2026 14:21