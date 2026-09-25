Abu Dhabi Trader licence extended, adding one more year for entrepreneurs to operate without physical headquarters

UAE

The Department of Economic Development has also extended industrial licences from two to three years for new projects and three to four years for those under construction

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development announced an extension of the period granted to holders of the Abu Dhabi Trader license, whose period of permission to conduct their business without the need to provide a headquarters expires during 2026. They will receive an extension for an additional year, in a move that supports facilitating business practice.

The Abu Dhabi Trader license allows entrepreneurs to start and operate their businesses for three years without requiring a physical location, which contributes to reducing the costs of establishing and launching projects for entrepreneurs.

Since its launch in 2017, this category of economic licences has facilitated the start and operation of businesses, and its growing popularity reflects its important role in empowering entrepreneurs to launch, grow, and expand their projects across a wide range of specialised activities. The number of new Abu Dhabi Trader licenses increased by 24% during 2025 and by 8% in the first half of 2026, while the number of economic activities available under this license has increased from 30 at its launch to more than 1,200 currently.

The initiative included extending the new industrial licenses for ‘Industry Pioneers’ from two to three years before the start of the construction phase, and extending the licenses for industrial projects ‘under construction’ from three to four years until the start of the full operation and production phase, which provides greater flexibility for investors during the establishment and construction phases.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said: “We are committed to supporting entrepreneurship as it is a key pillar of the innovation economy, in addition to its vital role in accelerating economic growth and diversification, and enhancing the competitiveness and resilience of sectors. The facilitations related to the Abu Dhabi Trader license and the extension of industrial licenses are among the initiatives we have developed based on discussions and dialogues with the private sector and studies conducted by specialized teams with the aim of empowering entrepreneurs.”

Al Mazrouei added: “As part of our efforts to support entrepreneurs in the past period, we launched a number of initiatives, such as exempting economic establishments from fees due for late renewal or cancellation of economic licenses. 7,823 commercial and industrial establishments benefited from the initiative, which contributed to supporting business continuity. The Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority, the arm of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development for developing and regulating the business sector, continues its efforts and initiatives to encourage investments and enable companies to achieve growth and provide more opportunities to consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as an attractive destination for talent, businesses, and investments.”