Abu Dhabi Uses AI to Automatically Slash Traffic Fines

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has introduced a cutting-edge AI system to streamline the process of reducing traffic fines issued in the emirate. With this innovative approach, traffic fine reduction decisions are now made automatically by the court without human intervention, and individuals can immediately receive the "search waiver" upon payment.

This service, available 24/7, highlights Abu Dhabi’s commitment to enhancing digital transformation and providing top-tier services that align with global standards. The AI-powered system allows for automatic data analysis and verification, saving users time and effort.

To access the service, users can visit the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s website, select the “Digital Justice Services Platform,” and follow the prompts to submit their traffic violation details. The system automatically processes the request and issues the reduction decision. Upon payment, users receive a confirmation and search waiver instantly.

This AI integration represents a significant leap in the department’s smart services, further enhancing Abu Dhabi's competitive edge and simplifying access to legal services.

