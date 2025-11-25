​Acting for the President, Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates New Parliamentary Term

On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, opened the third ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also attended the opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony was attended by Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, dignitaries, civic and military officials, and members of the diplomatic corps.

The event began with the reading of Federal Decree No. (151) of 2025, issued by His Highness the President, convening the third ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter of the FNC.

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, delivered a keynote address, expressing gratitude to the leadership for their continued support, which he said has enabled Council members to carry out their responsibilities.

He said that 2025 has been an exceptional year for the UAE, marked by major achievements on all fronts. The country strengthened its global standing in competitiveness, security, the economy, innovation, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and quality of life, and advanced among the leading states in soft power.

Ghobash added that the declaration of 2025 as the Year of Community and 2026 as the Year of the Family reflects the national focus on human values. These themes highlight the importance of belonging, strong family foundations, and shared responsibility in nation building. He noted that the approval of the federal budget for 2026, the largest in the history of the nation, confirms continued growth and confidence in national capabilities.

He also said that the UAE continues to play a leading role in promoting regional and global peace, supporting dialogue and coexistence, extending help to those in need, and maintaining its firm support for the Palestinian people.

He affirmed the commitment of the Federal National Council to its constitutional duties and to supporting the vision of the leadership in building a nation prepared for the future. He concluded with a prayer for the nation, its leadership, and its people.