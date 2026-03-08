Aga Khan Foundation commits AED 367 million in support of Edge of Life campaign to rescue 5 million children from hunger

The Aga Khan Foundation has committed $100 million (AED 367million) over the next five years to combat malnutrition, joining global philanthropists, governments and development partners in solidarity with the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED 1 billion to be invested in fighting childhood hunger around the world.

The Aga Khan Foundation’s pledge was announced during a Suhoor event organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), which brought together philanthropic and business leaders in collaboration with His Excellency Badr Jafar, the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy, at the Armani Dubai Hotel, Burj Khalifa.

The commitment marks a significant expansion of the Aga Khan Development Network’s (AKDN) long-standing work to improve nutrition and food systems across Asia and Africa. In the first year of his Imamat, His Highness the Aga Khan has more than doubled AKDN’s financial commitment to nutrition, building on existing work in Africa and approving the expansion of the Central Asia Stunting Initiative in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, and Tajikistan. Together with these ongoing programmes, AKDN will devote approximately $100 million over the next five years to efforts aimed at preventing malnutrition and strengthening nutrition systems in vulnerable communities.

Global trust

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of MBRGI, emphasised that the exceptional response from international philanthropies to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, reflects a deep-seated global trust in the UAE’s humanitarian approach, which serves as a launchpad for partnerships addressing critical humanitarian issues. His Excellency described the strategic partnerships fostered by the campaign as bridges of hope that establish a collective action ecosystem to break the cycle of hunger in the most vulnerable regions.

Al Gergawi commended the $100 million (AED 367 million) contribution from the Aga Khan Foundation, which represents, alongside major other major contributions, a primary driver toward the goal of rescuing five million children from hunger worldwide. His Excellency said these contributions affirm that organised, innovative humanitarian action is the most effective path to tackling global hunger and ensuring children’s fundamental right to life and development.

“Malnutrition remains one of the greatest barriers to human development, undermining the health, potential, and dignity of millions of children and families. Addressing this challenge requires sustained commitment and collective action across sectors and societies. I am honoured to join partners around the world in supporting efforts to ensure every child has the opportunity to grow, thrive and contribute to their communities,” Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V said in a statement.