Ahmed bin Mohammed honours national media organisations, Emirati media leaders, content creators

UAE

He praised the role of UAE media in fostering national unity and conveying a clear and accurate picture of developments during an exceptional period.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed called on UAE media to continue playing a vital role in raising awareness, promoting national values and empowering younger generations to make a positive impact. Picture credit: WAM

Dubai: H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today honoured more than 100 national media organisations, Emirati media leaders, professionals and content creators in recognition of their professionalism, national commitment and contributions to enhancing public awareness and trust during the recent regional developments.



H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed praised the role of UAE media in fostering national unity and conveying a clear and accurate picture of developments during an exceptional period, through coordinated efforts that reflected the professionalism, responsibility and readiness of the country's media sector.



H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed said, "We thank the UAE media for demonstrating the highest standards of professionalism in exceptional circumstances. UAE media played a clear role in strengthening national unity and reinforcing the values of commitment and responsibility.”



His remarks came during the official opening of the 11th Emirati Media Forum, which was also attended by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture); Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Authority; and Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, the organiser of the Forum. The event brought together senior leaders of UAE media organisations, editors-in-chief, writers, thinkers, influencers and Emirati content creators.



H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed called on UAE media to continue playing a vital role in raising awareness, promoting national values and empowering younger generations to make a positive impact.



H.H. Sheikh Ahmed said, "We count on national media to support the UAE’s development journey and reinforce its leadership across fields, contributing to a more secure and prosperous future. We are equally confident that the media will continue to convey the UAE’s message to the world and highlight the principles that underpin its global partnerships, founded on mutual respect and constructive cooperation.”



He further said the Emirati Media Forum continues to play an important role in bringing together media professionals from across the country to exchange perspectives, discuss opportunities for development, and strengthen the competitiveness of the national media sector.



H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed praised the Forum's focus on the UAE's response to recent regional developments. The Forum also highlighted the principles that guided the UAE's efforts to safeguard its people, protect its achievements, and preserve its security, stability and territorial integrity.



Mona Al Marri said the recognition reflects the leadership’s appreciation for the media's role as a key partner in the UAE’s development journey and a vital contributor to strengthening social cohesion, reinforcing trust in national institutions, and enhancing public awareness.



Al Marri said, "This recognition carries an important message that the media will continue to play an important part in reinforcing the values and principles upon which the Union was built, and which have formed the foundation of the UAE’s success story and constructive engagement with the world.”



The recognition also highlights the UAE’s successful approach to media and communications management during exceptional circumstances. Close coordination among media organisations and government entities helped deliver a clear, unified and credible message that reflected the strength, preparedness and resilience of the UAE.



Media professionals recognised during the ceremony expressed their appreciation for the honour, describing it as a reflection of the leadership’s commitment to encouraging excellence and reinforcing the principles that guide the national media sector.



They reaffirmed their commitment to a professional approach based on integrity, objectivity, transparency and accuracy, while ensuring the timely communication of verified information from trusted sources to counter misinformation and misleading narratives, particularly during exceptional circumstances.



The 11th Emirati Media Forum underscored the importance of safeguarding the UAE’s security, stability and achievements, while highlighting the role of UAE media in strengthening national unity, reinforcing public trust, and supporting the country’s development journey.