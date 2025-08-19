Ahmed bin Mohammed: UAE continues to advance global humanitarian mission

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Supreme Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, said that the UAE is built on values that prioritise human welfare and promote compassion, solidarity and fraternity. These values, he said, are deeply rooted across the country’s government, institutions and society.

His Highness noted that the UAE, through a firm belief in the unity of humankind, extends a helping hand to all without exception. Guided by the vision of its leadership, the country has become a global centre for humanitarian efforts, launching initiatives aimed at improving quality of life and promoting social wellbeing. For several consecutive years, the UAE has ranked first globally as the largest donor of humanitarian aid.

His Highness made the remarks on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, observed annually on 19 August.

HH Sheikh Ahmed said the occasion comes as the UAE continues to deliver its humanitarian mission across the world. He emphasised that the UAE has never hesitated to provide support to those in need, regardless of geography. The work of the country’s humanitarian institutions is recognised both locally and internationally, as are the contributions of teams and individuals delivering vital services in remote and crisis-affected areas. Their efforts, grounded in the values and character of the Emirati people, have helped transform lives and bring hope to vulnerable communities.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is the driving force behind pioneering global humanitarian initiatives that preserve human dignity and deliver lasting impact. Emirati humanitarian initiatives are marked by innovation and sustainability and are designed to empower individuals and support communities. Over the years, they have reached millions of people around the world, with His Highness continuing to closely follow their outcomes, particularly during crises and emergencies.”

Sustaining Humanitarian Impact

His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, said that the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has transformed humanitarian work into a structured, institutional approach with lasting impact at both the local and global level.

HE Al Basti noted that the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment has, since its founding in 1997, delivered vital support around the world through strategic initiatives in health, education, emergency relief, and community development. The Establishment has consistently worked to enhance and expand its humanitarian programmes both within and beyond the UAE.

HE Al Basti said: “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Establishment reaffirms its commitment to expanding the reach of its programmes and increasing the number of beneficiaries. The UAE remains a symbol of human fraternity and a global beacon for humanitarian and charitable action. The Establishment, through the dedication of its team, will continue to support the advancement of humanitarian services, enhance their quality, and strengthen institutional excellence in humanitarian work across all levels.”

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment remains committed to bringing together humanitarian efforts, supporting dignified living for people around the world, and ensuring the continuity of charitable work.