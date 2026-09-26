UAE

Ahmed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge at Dubai World Trade Centre prepares 10 million meals for Gaza, honoring Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and showcasing UAE generosity, volunteerism and solidarity

To honour the memory of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) today organized the 'Ahmed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge' event in collaboration with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

More than 10 million meals were prepared in support of the people of Gaza during this community initiative, which served as a humanitarian tribute honouring the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's legacy of generosity.

The event was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of MBRGI, and a host of senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the launch of Ahmed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge at the Dubai World Trade Centre.(Photo by Patrick Castillo)

The event embodied the UAE community's deeply held values of generosity and social solidarity, as members of society, volunteers and admirers of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid came together for a humanitarian cause, and prepared packages of food aid for families and children in Gaza.

Participants showed great commitment in their efforts to prepare the meals to help alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, in a move that reflects the importance of volunteering to support community humanitarian efforts and foster a culture of giving.

The event also commemorated the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's humanitarian legacy. Known for his generosity, he was closely associated with philanthropy throughout his life, helping those in need and supporting charitable and community initiatives.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said, “Throughout his life, the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was a symbol of generosity, humility and devotion to Dubai and the UAE.”

He added, "The cherished virtues and legacy of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will forever live in our hearts. His principles and words will continue to inspire us to follow in his footsteps. We will always remember his genuine warmth, his dedicated ethic work and his commitment to serving his nation and caring for its people."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stated, “The Ahmed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge event, and the strong sense of community cohesion and positive response we witnessed, reflect the deep-rooted value of generosity within UAE society. This is a value fostered by our leadership as a core message affirming that the UAE always has, and always will, extend a helping hand for those in need during difficult times.”

He added, "This event is a heartfelt expression of love and gratitude in memory of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who was a role model of humility, compassion and generosity. He will live on in our hearts through his noble deeds and humanity. The UAE's humanitarian initiatives will remain a vital lifeline, making a tangible difference in the lives of families and children everywhere. We remain to our values, where honouring committed our nation's prominent figures, and helping others in need is a noble duty and a legacy passed down from generation to generation.”

Mohammad Al Gergawi emphasized that the Ahmed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge event carries profound humanitarian messages that reflect the true character of UAE society, its noble values and traditions and its enduring tribute to the great principles that defined the life of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Al Gergawi said, “The widespread participation in this community-led humanitarian drive is a statement of gratitude and appreciation for the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, honouring his dedicated service to our nation. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid was a key figure in the UAE’s national development from the very beginning, known for his distinguished role, recognized contributions and significant social impact. Gratitude for such leaders lives in every heart, and staying loyal to these national icons is an integral part of Emirati values."

He added, "This event is a gesture of love and loyalty to the memory of our late national icon, who was famous for his humanity, kind-heartedness, compassion, humility, warmth and generosity. This humanitarian drive held in his memory has showcased the true spirit of the Emirati people, their deep love for their leaders and their devotion to honoring their legacy. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid was behind countless acts of goodwill, and it is only fitting that his tribute reflects the life of a person who was kind, close to the people."

The Ahmed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge initiative reflects the UAE community's commitment to making a meaningful impact through charitable and humanitarian work. It underscores a dedicated effort to alleviate the suffering of others by supporting UAE-led initiatives that aid those in need and transform lives for the better around the world.

Mohammed Saleh Al Sharif, Official Spokesperson for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 stated: “The Ahmed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge event reflects the steadfast commitment of our nation and its leadership to support the Palestinian people. Since its launch in November 2023 under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has achieved major milestones in alleviating the suffering of Gaza’s residents and improving their daily lives across various The UAE's charitable and humanitarian organizations have played a key role in the success of this unique effort, while the areas of volunteers from all walks of life have been a driving force, sustaining the operation and amplifying its noble message.”

Al Sharif noted that Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continues to carry out its mission with high efficiency, guided by a clear strategic vision and drawing on the extensive experience gained over the past three years. This capacity has enabled the seamless delivery of essential relief, medical and food supplies to the people of Gaza by land, sea and air, while driving humanitarian and development projects that make a tangible, positive difference in daily life across the Gaza Strip.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 represents a pioneering model of the UAE's humanitarian response, delivering comprehensive emergency relief, healthcare and logistics recovery to Gaza since November 2023.

The UAE's aid contributions have exceeded $4 billion, accounting for 46% of all global humanitarian aid sent to Gaza. This total includes over 126,800 tons of essential relief, medical and food supplies delivered via 796 aircraft, 25 cargo ships and 14,003 trucks.

The 'Birds of Goodness' airdrop initiative completed 81 successful missions, delivering more than 4,000 tons of supplies directly to otherwise inaccessible areas.

Extending beyond immediate relief, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has driven vital recovery and development projects throughout Gaza. Key initiatives include establishing automated bakeries to ensure food security, as well as constructing desalination plants and distribution networks for clean drinking water. Alongside supporting local healthcare and education, the UAE introduced flagship rehabilitation projects like the 'Step of Hope' initiative, which manufactures and fits prosthetics while offering comprehensive rehabilitation to help amputees regain mobility and improve their quality of life.

The Ahmed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge is part of MBRGI's continued support for Palestinians in Gaza. In January 2024, MBRGI announced a contribution of AED43 million ($11.7 million) in direct food aid, in partnership with the World Food Program (WFP), to benefit one million people in the Gaza Strip.

The January 2024 announcement of food aid was another step in a long-standing legacy of giving. In 2023, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed MBRGI to provide AED50 in urgent aid to the million Palestinian people. MBRGI also pledged AED37 million in January 2024 to support Gaza’s healthcare sector and help provide essential medical supplies for patients in the Strip, particularly children.

Separately, Dubai Humanitarian delivered an urgent relief shipment to the Gaza Strip via Egypt's El Arish port in September 2024, comprising 71.6 tons of essential medical supplies.

MBRGI, the region's largest foundation of its kind, spent over AED2.3 billion, benefiting approximately 165 million people in 122 countries in 2025. These efforts fall under five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid & Relief, Healthcare & Disease Control, Spreading Education & Knowledge, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities.

Launched in 2015, MBRGI consolidates over 30 initiatives and institutions. It aims to tackle pressing global challenges and invest in human capital to empower vulnerable communities.