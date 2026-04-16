Al Jalila Foundation secures AED435 million in donations in 2025

UAE

Foundation supports 13 strategic initiatives and reaches more than 9,700 beneficiaries through care, research, education, and community programmes

The Foundation continues to play a pivotal role in advancing Dubai Health’s vision to “advance health for humanity” by integrating care, learning, discovery, and giving, and by translating donor generosity into sustainable, high-impact healthcare outcomes for the community.

Dubai: Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, received 'AED435 million in donor contributions in 2025', enabling it to support '13 strategic healthcare initiatives and positively impact 9,737 beneficiaries across the UAE during the year.

The Foundation continues to play a pivotal role in advancing Dubai Health’s vision to “advance health for humanity” by integrating care, learning, discovery, and giving, and by translating donor generosity into sustainable, high-impact healthcare outcomes for the community.

Her Excellency Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation’s Board of Directors and a Member of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, said the Foundation’s achievements underscore the confidence placed in its mission.

“The achievements of Al Jalila Foundation in 2025 reflect the trust our donors and partners continue to place in our mission, as well as the tangible impact of their contributions in advancing health for humanity,” she said.

“This generosity drives progress in patient care, accelerates research, and supports education. As we look ahead, our commitment remains unwavering in fostering a culture of giving that places people at the heart of progress.”

Strengthening healthcare through generosity

Commenting on the Foundation’s performance, Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, highlighted the year’s alignment with national values and community priorities.

“We are proud of the progress achieved in 2025, which reflects our commitment to advancing health for humanity and amplifying the impact of generosity across our community,” he said.

“The year held special significance as our efforts aligned with the UAE’s Year of Community, celebrating solidarity, shared responsibility, and collective contribution.”

Dr. Al Zarooni expressed gratitude to donors and partners who continue to support the sustainability and reach of the Foundation’s programmes.

“Their generosity enables us to expand access to essential care, accelerate medical innovation, and empower the next generation of healthcare professionals—helping us build a healthier and more sustainable future.”

Care, learning, and community impact

In 2025, 3,628 patients received medical support through Al Jalila Foundation’s care programmes, including The Child Fund, which provides critical treatment for children, and A’awen, which supports UAE-based patients in need of medical assistance.

Supporting Dubai Health’s learning and discovery missions, the Foundation awarded 44 scholarships and funded 24 research grants focused on priority health areas such as cancer, allergies, and infectious diseases. These research efforts resulted in 15 peer-reviewed publications, four postgraduate theses, 67 conference presentations, and 69 training opportunities for healthcare professionals and researchers.

Community engagement remained a key pillar of impact, with 6,041 beneficiaries reached through various programmes. This included 2,209 people supported through the Ta’alouf Programme, which empowers people of determination and their caregivers, and 3,532 individuals who benefited from Wellness on Wheels, a mobile clinic initiative offering screening and diagnostic services. In addition, 300 new members joined Majlis Al Amal, the UAE’s first community centre dedicated to the wellbeing of female cancer patients.

Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital: a flagship donor-supported project

Among the most significant reflections of donor generosity is Dubai Health’s Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital. Spanning 59,000 square metres, the hospital is being developed according to environmentally sustainable principles and will offer a comprehensive continuum of cancer care, from early diagnosis and treatment to rehabilitation and supportive services.

Once operational, the hospital is set to serve as a regional centre of excellence for cancer treatment, research, and innovation.

Strategic growth through The Hope Fund

Through The Hope Fund, Al Jalila Foundation continued to advance healthcare innovation in 2025 by supporting 13 strategic projects designed to expand capacity across Dubai Health facilities. These initiatives include specialised diagnostic and treatment units, residential endowments, and innovation and research centres aimed at strengthening long-term healthcare infrastructure.

Sustaining a culture of giving

Throughout the year, the Foundation brought its philanthropic mission to life through donor and community engagement events such as The Evening of Hope, Pioneers of Giving, and The Hope Run, all contributing to sustained awareness and long-term impact.

Aligned with national priorities, Al Jalila Foundation also advanced initiatives supporting families and quality of life, reinforcing its role as a key enabler of health, wellbeing, and social cohesion across the UAE.