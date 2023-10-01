'Al-Jundi' magazine left its mark and made its voice heard through comprehensive media coverage: Ruler of Ajman

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has spoken high of the 50th anniversary of "Al-Jundi" magazine.

In a statement, he said that the magazine has left its mark and made its voice heard through comprehensive media coverage, articles, studies, research, and reports that are characterised by credibility, accuracy, depth, and comprehensiveness in the content it provides in the defence and security fields, and everything that the reader cares to know from all over the world.

The Ruler of Ajman said that the magazine has been and continues to be an essential tool in the developmental and political journey, and a window of the conscious national media that expresses the aspirations of the UAE and reflects its progress.

He added that during the 50 years, the magazine has been a mirror that reflects what it sees without distortion or exaggeration. It has pursued credibility as a way to elevate national journalism and purposeful media to develop military and security awareness through a team of writers, experts, and specialists in military and security affairs.

The Ruler of Ajman congratulated all the staff of the magazine on its golden jubilee, wishing them continued progress and success.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.