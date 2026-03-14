Anwar Gargash: Iranian targeting of Gulf states reveals military impotence, moral bankruptcy, and political isolation

UAE

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, launched a scathing critique of Iranian strategy on Saturday, asserting that targeting Arabian Gulf states to compensate for an inability to counter American and Israeli strikes exposes "military impotence, moral bankruptcy, and political isolation."

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Dr. Gargash noted that misleading media rhetoric cannot obscure the reality of Iran’s strategic failure. He emphasized that a meaningful "return to reason" must begin with a cessation of hostilities toward neighbors and the genuine activation of existing mediation channels.

"In the UAE, we prove every day that our resilience is stronger than the malice of the aggressor," Dr. Gargash stated, reinforcing the nation’s firm stance against regional provocations. His remarks underscore a clear Emirati rejection of any attempts to destabilize the Gulf or export external conflicts to the region through escalated aggression.