Anwar Gargash: UAE Considers Joining International Efforts To Secure Strait Of Hormuz

UAE

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, stated on Tuesday that the United Arab Emirates is considering joining international efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz. Stressing that the responsibility for ensuring the continuous flow of global trade and energy "lies with everyone," Gargash emphasized the need for Iranian guarantees regarding its nuclear and missile programs to ensure they do not pose a threat to regional stability. Furthermore, he clarified that the UAE is not currently engaged in any talks with Iran, highlighting that any long-term security framework requires a collective commitment to international maritime safety.