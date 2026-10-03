UAE

Dr. Anwar Gargash stresses zero tolerance for extremism and hate speech, warning after a recent terrorist attack that confronting hatred is essential to security and stopping terrorism at its roots

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE, affirmed that the UAE’s early and firm stance is that there is no tolerance for extremism and no leniency towards its rhetoric, because security begins with confronting hatred and drying up the sources of extremism.

His Excellency said in a post on his X account: “The region’s struggle with extremism continues, and justifying terrorism with hate speech is part of the danger, not its margin. The recent terrorist operation is a new warning that the confrontation is not over.”

His Excellency concluded: “Herein lies the importance of the UAE’s early and firm stance: no tolerance for extremism and no leniency towards its rhetoric. Security begins with confronting hatred and drying up the sources of extremism.”