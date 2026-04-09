Awqaf Dubai reports 52% rise in educational endowment assets to AED718m

UAE

Endowments fund scholarships and educational support for more than 3,100 students

Awqaf Dubai has announced a significant increase in the value of educational endowment assets registered with the foundation, reaching AED718 million in 2026, a rise of 52 per cent compared to the previous year.

The Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai said the portfolio comprises 52 educational endowments dedicated to supporting the education sector and expanding opportunities for students from low-income families. The assets include 24 real estate endowments valued at AED663 million, covering buildings, villas and retail units, alongside 28 financial endowments worth AED55 million made up of bonds and shares.

Returns from the endowment portfolio are channelled into educational initiatives delivered in partnership with 45 educational entities. In 2025, the proceeds supported around 3,100 students enrolled in public schools and universities in the UAE and abroad. Scholarships awarded during the year totalled AED5.9 million, in addition to the provision of educational opportunities and school supplies.

His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai, said educational endowments play a central role in supporting underprivileged students, helping them continue their studies and pursue their academic ambitions.

He noted that the strong growth in endowment asset value reflects Awqaf Dubai’s continued efforts to expand its educational portfolio and ensure the long-term sustainability of charitable giving in the sector.

Al Mutawa said the foundation remains focused on increasing the number of beneficiaries and widening the impact of its educational endowments, reinforcing their lasting social value. He also highlighted the importance of endowment funds in enabling students to progress in their professional paths and contribute positively to society.

He commended the contributions of endowers and philanthropists, stressing that supporting education represents a long-term investment in the future of the UAE.

The announcement underlines Awqaf Dubai’s ongoing commitment to strengthening educational support through sustainable endowment growth and strategic partnerships.