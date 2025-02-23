In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Azizi Developments commits AED3 billion in support of the Fathers' Endowment campaign

- Announcement made during the closing ceremony of the 5th edition of the Arab Hope Makers initiative in Dubai

- The contribution will go towards developing a humanitarian medical complex comprising a hospital, a research centre, and a medical training facility

- The pledge marks the largest individual contribution ever from the UAE private sector for a humanitarian cause

- Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign aims to establish a sustainable AED1 billion endowment fund honouring dads across the UAE that will support healthcare for the needy

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Azizi Developments announced an AED3 billion contribution to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. The campaign, coinciding with the month of Ramadan and launched in honour of fathers across the UAE, aims to establish a sustainable AED1 billion endowment fund dedicated to providing healthcare for the poor and needy.

The announcement was made during an agreement signing by His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI); and Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, during the closing ceremony of the 5th Arab Hope Makers initiative in Dubai today.

The contribution marks the first pledge for the Fathers' Endowment campaign, an initiative under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. The campaign encourages donations in the name of fathers, promoting the values of honouring parents, compassion, and social solidarity. It also aims to advance the concept of charitable endowments and strengthen the UAE's position in philanthropic work by creating a sustainable endowment for healthcare access for underprivileged communities.

This contribution, the largest individual private sector contribution in UAE history, will fund a humanitarian medical complex comprising a hospital, research centre, and medical training facility, significantly enhancing the UAE's healthcare sector. Built to the highest international standards, the complex, along with other endowment buildings, will be funded by Azizi Developments.

Boundless generosity

His Excellency Al Gergawi emphasised that Azizi's generous contribution to the Fathers' Endowment campaign exemplifies the boundless generosity of philanthropists in the UAE. He highlighted the significant role of such acts in supporting the UAE's vision as a global humanitarian capital and its ongoing efforts to assist underprivileged communities worldwide, particularly in accessing essential needs like healthcare, a key focus of the Fathers' Endowment campaign.

Al Gergawi added: “The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as the continuous Ramadan initiatives, foster a unique global humanitarian ecosystem within the UAE, driving substantial philanthropic engagement from major contributors, institutions, and individuals.”

He noted the initiatives' targeted approach to sustainable giving through endowments, ensuring continued support for vital sectors like education and healthcare, ultimately empowering and improving the lives of millions globally.

Mirwais Azizi said: “We are honoured to be among the first to contribute to this blessed endowment campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This campaign aims to provide vital treatment and healthcare to the poor, the needy, and those unable to afford it, offering hope and ensuring broader access to healthcare services for underserved communities.

“One of my daughters tragically suffered from an incurable disease, and through this project, we hope to alleviate the suffering of countless others facing similar financial burdens.”

He added: “This contribution is a tribute to fathers and a reflection of Azizi Developments’ commitment to supporting the UAE’s charitable and humanitarian initiatives, particularly during Ramadan. We are dedicated to social responsibility and fostering a culture of giving within the UAE, aligning with the vision of our nation’s leadership and the mission of MBRGI.”

Previous donation

Azizi Developments previously donated AED600 million in March 2024 to establish an educational endowment complex in Dubai as part of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid last Ramadan. That campaign sought to create an AED1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions globally, in honour of mothers. The revenue from the educational complex, one of the UAE's largest charitable contributions, will be used to empower students to pursue their education, gain necessary skills, and measure up to the demands of the ever-evolving job market.



