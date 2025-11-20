‘Bentley Bentayga Azure’ Joins Dubai Police Fleet of Luxury Patrols

Dubai Police has added the new 'Bentley Bentayga Azure' patrol vehicle to its renowned fleet of luxury patrols, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing security presence and rapid response, as well as reflecting the emirate's pioneering role in innovation and policing excellence.

The unveiling ceremony took place at the Dubai Airshow, led by His Excellency Major General Eid Muhammad Thani, Assistant Commandant for Criminal Investigation Affairs, in the presence of Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, and Brigadier Ali Al Muhairi, Director of the Air Wing Center; Brigadier Omar Al Mutawa, Assistant Director General for Administrative Affairs in the General Department of Criminal Investigation; Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Abdul Rahman, Director of the Tourist Police Department; his deputy, Major Shahab Ahmed Al Saadi; Captain Rashid Naghmash Al Mansouri, Head of the Tourist Security Patrols Department; Joseph Tayar, Director of the Prestige Section at Al Habtoor Motors; Dani Kakoun, General Sales Manager of Bentley Emirates; and Hassan Al Khansa, Brand Manager, along with several senior officers.

The new patrol is among the latest luxury models, boasting a powerful engine that generates 542 horsepower. Its striking exterior is finished in white, while the interior features elegant green leather and rich brown wood, exemplifying a high level of luxury and design precision. The vehicle also comes with 22-inch coated wheels, carbon emissions of 296 g/km, and a fuel consumption rate of 12.1 liters per 100 km, combining power with practicality.

Maj. Gen. Eid Mohammed Thani emphasized that the addition of advanced vehicles to the Dubai Police fleet aligns with its commitment to adopting the latest technologies to enhance field security operations and readiness levels. He stated that the new patrol will be deployed in key tourist areas and vital locations that require a robust security presence, reflecting Dubai's prestigious global standing.

The Assistant Commandant for Criminal Investigation Affairs further emphasized that the Dubai Police is dedicated to continuously modernizing its patrol fleet with high-performance vehicles equipped with advanced technological capabilities. “This commitment aims to ensure prompt response times and enhance the quality of police services provided to the public,” he concluded.