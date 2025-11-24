Brand Dubai and RTA launch visual tribute to UAE’s Founding Fathers on the Dubai Metro

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has unveiled a visual tribute to the UAE’s Founding Fathers on the Dubai Metro’s Red Line. The creative display features images of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, along with verses from the poem ‘The People and the Leader’ by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, celebrating the enduring legacy of the Founding Fathers.

Implemented in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA), the initiative was launched under the umbrella of the ‘National Month’ celebrations in Dubai and as part of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign.

Extending from the Centrepoint station to the Expo 2020 station along the Dubai Metro Red Line, the visuals can be seen by thousands of daily commuters and visitors, serving as a powerful reminder of the pivotal role the founding leaders played in shaping the nation’s progress and development.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “This creative project forms part of the second edition of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, organised by Brand Dubai under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. The initiative honours the legacy of the Founding Fathers and celebrates their values, which continue to inspire current and future generations across the UAE.”

She added: “As one of the city’s most recognisable symbols of modernity and sustainability, the Dubai Metro provides an ideal platform to highlight the values of unity and partnership embodied by Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid from the earliest days of the Union. We greatly appreciate the partnership with RTA in bringing this work to life, reflecting the close harmony between national identity and Dubai’s contemporary urban landscape.”

Fatma Al Khumiri, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at RTA, said that the initiative aligns with RTA’s vision to reinforce national identity across the public transport network, which serves millions of passengers each year. “The Dubai Metro has become a dynamic space that not only connects communities but also highlights shared values and strengthens collective belonging. Decorating the carriages with images of the Founding Fathers reflects Dubai’s ongoing journey of uniting authenticity with progress.”

The Dubai Metro creative installation is part of a wider programme of events and activations organised by Brand Dubai as part of the ‘National Month’ celebrations in Dubai. These include the Flag Garden at Umm Suqeim Beach, the large-scale creative artwork on The Gate Building in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and a series of cultural and community experiences taking place throughout November until 2 December.

Organised for the second consecutive year under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ‘National Month’ celebrations in Dubai reflect the city’s cultural and social diversity and offer visitors and residents an opportunity to connect with the UAE’s national story. Audiences are encouraged to share their experiences using the hashtag #ZayedAndRashid.