CDA strengthens Dubai’s alternative care system through Foster Families Committee meeting

UAE

Inter‑agency coordination reinforces foster care standards and child welfare across the emirate

Dubai: Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA) convened the third meeting of the Foster Families Committee, bringing together representatives from several government entities as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the alternative care system and enhance coordination to ensure safe and stable family environments for children.

The meeting underscored the committee’s role as a key pillar of Dubai’s alternative care framework. The Foster Families Committee is responsible for reviewing foster care applications, ensuring compliance with approved requirements, issuing placement decisions and conducting continuous follow‑up to support children’s stability and development within nurturing family settings. This work is carried out under a comprehensive legislative and regulatory framework governing alternative care in the UAE, aimed at enhancing the quality, efficiency and sustainability of social services.

Representatives from Dubai Police General Headquarters, Dubai Health, the Ministry of Education, Dubai Public Prosecution and the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children attended the meeting, reflecting a high level of institutional coordination in the sector.

The agenda opened with remarks from Dr Abdulaziz Al Hammadi, Chair of the Foster Families Committee, who welcomed members and praised their active engagement, highlighting the importance of continued collaboration to further develop the alternative care system. The meeting also included a review of the committee’s 2026 report, discussions on key challenges and opportunities, and an exchange of views on improving operational processes in line with best practices.

Maitha Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment Sector, said that strengthening the alternative family care system is a key priority aligned with Dubai’s social vision of building a more cohesive and empowered society. She noted that it also supports the objectives of the “Year of Family” by reinforcing family stability and strengthening its role in social development.

She added that developing integrated foster care policies and programmes, alongside stronger collaboration among relevant entities, contributes to improving the quality of social services and ensuring a safe, stable environment for children, enabling their integration and healthy development within sustainable foster families.

Dr Al Hammadi, who is also Director of the Care and Rehabilitation Department, said the authority continues to advance an integrated alternative family care system based on effective inter‑agency coordination and improved procedural efficiency. He stressed that the focus remains on delivering timely, high‑quality decisions that safeguard children’s welfare and stability.

He added that the Foster Families Committee serves as a central platform for aligning roles and efforts among partner entities, enhancing service quality, empowering foster families and supporting the long‑term stability and integration of children within supportive family environments.

The meeting reviewed highlights from the committee’s 2026 report, including the evaluation of foster care applications, verification of eligibility in line with legal requirements, issuance of placement decisions, and the review of special cases such as the death or separation of foster parents. Reports submitted by social specialists were also examined, with appropriate decisions taken.

The meeting concluded with recognition of participating entities and committee members in appreciation of their contributions to advancing the committee’s work and strengthening institutional cooperation, followed by a familiarisation tour of Al Usra Village.

The meeting forms part of CDA’s ongoing efforts to enhance the alternative family care system, strengthen partnerships among relevant entities and support safe, stable environments for children as part of Dubai’s broader social development goals.